Kylie Jenner Hints At Possibly Bringing Back Another Season Of ‘Life Of Kylie’

Kylie Jenner may be reviving her E! show, Life of Kylie and many of her fans are here for it.

Although fans of the makeup mogul can see her from time to time on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Jenner shared that she may want more camera time in the near future. Hollywood Life reports that Jenner sent a screenshot of a tweet that was a suggestion from one of her fans. The fan suggested that Jenner consider shooting another season of Life of Kylie. For those who didn’t catch the first round of the series back in 2017, the E! show focused primarily on Jenner’s life as a young entrepreneur.

Jenner posted the tweet to her Snapchat to share with her millions of followers. She then asked the fans “should I really?” in response to the fan’s need for the series. She also added two smirking emoji to further tease her fans.

The snap from Jenner was shared on Instagram by fan page Kylie Snapchat. The screenshot left several of Jenner’s fans holding onto hope that she has a show in the works. Some fans also suggested that Jenner leave Life of Kylie in the past. While many of the reality star’s followers seemed to have enjoyed the show, it only aired for one season.

“Yes, and u should hire my daughter as an intern, she is really a sweet young lady and very hard working and smart,” one follower responded.

“I loved the first season so I hope she does it,” another fan shared.

“Forget Kylie—can we get Life of Stormi?!?!” one fan of Stormi Webster suggested.

“Nah. That s–t will have low ratings like season 1 and will eventually get canceled again, girl your power is only on Instagram and YouTube stick to that,” another said.

Jenner’s fans may be itching to see more of her now that her life has changed in several ways. In the first season of Life of Kylie, she was enjoying her time as a single woman with friends like former bestie Jordyn Woods. Two years after the show premiered, Jenner fell in love with rapper Travis Scott. The high-profile pair had Stormi in February 2018. Since then, Jenner has been juggling being a full-time mom after she and Scott broke up in October 2019.

Jenner’s friendship with Woods also seems to be over for good. The model’s sighting with Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson was reportedly what drove a wedge between their friendship. Ever since the scandal, the two influencers haven’t been photographed together.