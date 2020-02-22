Farrah Abraham Gushes Over Daughter’s Budding Music Career

Farrah Abraham is opening up about the beginning of her 10-year-old daughter’s music career and the former Teen Mom OG star is admitting that she is “so proud” of her daughter.

Speaking to Intouch Weekly at Regard Magazine’s 10-Year Anniversary Celebrating Women in Film + Television, Farrah revealed that Sophia’s first single, along with her first music video, will be released this coming Sunday. As some fans may know, Sophia is active on the social networking site Tik Tok and Farrah noted that her daughter has been “busy Tik-Tokking.”

“I’m just so proud that I got to see my daughter grow up so much this year,” the former reality show star gushed before adding, “I’m happy to be able to support her creative singing and dancing endeavors.”

Farrah has always been open about supporting her daughter so it should be no surprise that she is excited for her daughter’s opportunity.

“Her music video was produced by a collab agency. They’ve done a great job. I’m sure all the tweens out there are going to be dancing to it,” Farrah explained about the upcoming release.

Of course, Sophia isn’t just busy working on her new music, but is also looking forward to her birthday. The young girl will turn 11-years-old on February 23, which also happens to be the day her new single and music video drop. To celebrate her birthday (and possibly her music as well), Sophia requested a trip to Hawaii which Farrah is going to make happen. Farrah’s mother, Debra Danielsen, will be going along, too.

“I always say, ‘Make memories rather than gifts now,’ which is awesome! Sophia chose Aulani, which is the Disney resort in Honolulu. Hopefully, we will have a magical time.”

Farrah and Sophia spend a lot of time together and Farrah often posts photos and videos of the two together on their adventures. The mother and daughter have walked red carpets together and traveled many different places. Of course, Farrah hasn’t been able to escape the negative comments from her critics.

Earlier this month, rumors that Farrah was being investigated by CPS started to swirl. Reportedly, some believed the mom had left Sophia home alone while Farrah was away in Mexico. However, Farrah clapped back at the rumors and explained that when she is traveling without Sophia, Farrah’s family watches her. She admitted that she has had nannies in the past, but they have proved to be “untrustworthy,” though Farrah didn’t elaborate.

For now, it sounds like Farrah and her daughter are gearing up for an exciting weekend.