NeNe Leakes Says She’s ‘Very Undecided’ About Her Future On ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

NeNe Leakes recently dished on where she stands about appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The show’s only original cast member has been a hot topic during Season 12 of the series. Viewers have watched as Leakes has been appearing in fewer episodes this season, despite being billed as a full-time cast member. Leakes has also been involved in two major feuds with cast mates Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey. Multiple reports have stated that the actions are setting fans of the show up for the possibility of Leakes making her exit.

People reports that Leakes addressed the rumors she was leaving the show on The Talk. She told the hosts of the daytime show on Wednesday that she is still weighing her options when it comes to future seasons. She also said that she still thinks fondly of the show, as it launched her career when it premiered in 2008. However, Leakes said the recent drama on the show has made her think of turning away from RHOA for good.

“I will tell you that, as far as coming back, I feel like this show is my baby. I started this show. But I also feel like I don’t want to be in a group where I feel like everybody is attacking and being very malicious,” Leakes said. “So hopefully Real Housewives is best for me, I don’t know.”

Hosts of The Talk expressed their feelings about Leakes’ possible exit. Sharon Osbourne referenced Leakes’ feud with Moore and called the former beauty queen a “nasty girl” who is “jealous” of the Glee alum. The host also added that, without Leakes, “there ain’t no show.”

The comments from Leakes come one month after her friend Wendy Williams confirmed that Leakes would be leaving the show soon. Williams said during a taping of The Wendy Williams Show that Leakes had texted her saying she was “done.” The announcement left Leakes’ fans in an uproar, as they weren’t sure if the news was her official send-off. Leakes addressed the comment from Williams on her YouTube page in January. She told fans that, at the time, she thought she was simply sending a text to someone she considered a friend. She also said that the conversation between the ladies should’ve “remained private” rather than Williams chatting about it on her national show.

“I think that anybody should be able to vent to a friend without a friend totally outing them or saying what they said to anyone,” Leakes shared with her subscribers. “I just … it was not a cool thing.”