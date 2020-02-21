Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Share A PDA Moment At Her Jeans Brand Collaboration

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick got cozy together as he celebrated her recent business venture.

Hollywood Life reports that the couple is doing their best to stay out of any drama. The two were on a united front as they celebrated the launch of Richie’s brand collaboration with Rolla’s. In a photo taken exclusively from the outlet, the pair both opted to wear black for the evening. Disick had on a black long-sleeved polo shirt and his hair and beard were nicely quaffed for the event. Richie cozied up next to her beau and wore a black top and light jeans. The two appear to be smitten with one another, as Richie had her arms around her boyfriend. The Flip it like Disick star was also adding to their PDA fest, as he had his hand placed on her derrière.

Richie also shared a photo of the two on her Instagram stories. The somewhat private model shared a snap in which she was kissing Disick during the event. She then captioned the image with “My Love” to define her three-year relationship with the reality star. Richie also showed that her father, Lionel Richie, was in attendance to help her celebrate the launch.

The couple have kept their fans wondering if they are still together in recent weeks. While reports have said that they spent time together at various events, they haven’t posted photos together in months. On the model’s end, the last photos on her timeline of she and Disick were back in November 2019, from the pair’s Halloween together, where they dressed up as Barbie and Ken.

Fans also suspected something may have gone awry with the couple’s relationship after she announced that she wouldn’t be appearing in any more episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The model had only appeared on one episode in the past, but told Entertainment Tonight that it was enough for her. Although she is close to the family, especially her bestie Kylie Jenner, Richie said she wanted to focus on her career more in the new year.

“Well, because I want to get into acting!” she explained. “I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon. Great things are happening and I’m really excited about it.”

Richie and Disick began dating in 2017. The E! star was in a long-term relationship with Kourtney Kardashian prior to dating the model. The exes’ romance resulted in three children — Mason, 10; Penelope, 7; and Reign, 4.