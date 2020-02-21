Meghan Markle Might Defy Queen’s Ban On Using ‘Sussex Royal’ Name, According To Insiders

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has reportedly told her friends that she might continue to use the moniker “Sussex Royal” to promote herself and Prince Harry, according to The Daily Mail. This comes after Queen Elizabeth had allegedly told the pair that they could not use the name as the pair were no longer working members of the monarchy. Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down from the royal family this past January.

Now, it appears that the former Suits actress is fighting back against the decision, and the 38-year-old has told friends that there was nothing “legally stopping” her from using the Sussex Royal moniker.

According to insiders, Meghan believes the use of the name “shouldn’t even be an issue in the first place and it’s not like they want to be in the business of selling T-shirts and pencils.”

That said, the use of the word “royal” has legal meaning behind it in the United Kingdom, and the Queen’s decision might be more based on law than a personal belief.

However, friends added that even if the Duchess of the Sussex does not end up using the Sussex Royal moniker, she still feels as if the connection to the monarchy is strong.

“She said regardless of the name, Harry and Archie have royal blood and no one can take that away. And that as a family, they will always be considered royalty,” the source said.

Meghan moreover believes that she and her husband will find success, despite what their foundation will be called.

“Meghan has told her inner circle that their success is inevitable with or without their current brand name,” the friend added.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, a source close to the couple said that the ban “must surely come as a blow to the couple as they have invested everything into the Sussex Royal brand.”

According to insiders, the pair had invested hundreds of thousands of dollars buying Sussex Royal copyrights on everything from mugs to clothing. The two also have used the name on their new website and social media accounts.

Now, the two will likely have to repeat the arduous processes, made all the more difficult during their year of attempting to become financially independent.

That said, Harry and Meghan seem already to be on track to meet their goal after the pair earned a reported $1 million in speaking fees from a recent JPMorgan event in Miami. In addition, the two are allegedly looking into purchasing a $7 million mansion in Malibu, as was recently reported by The Inquisitr.