‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Hint That Jordan’s Secrets Could Bring Trouble For TJ

Jordan Ashford is hiding big secrets and General Hospital spoilers suggest that this could put her son TJ Ashford’s future at risk. Jordan and her former partner Marcus Taggert are scrambling and her husband Curtis Ashford wants answers. Will Jordan be able to rein in the chaos before it reaches TJ?

Fans know that TJ has been working his way through medical school and is hoping to propose to Molly Lansing. Earlier this week, TJ had the ring and was preparing to propose. However, Molly started ranting about her friend’s wedding preparations and how commercialized it’s all gotten.

TJ paused at that point, but that’s not what some fans think may prevent this engagement from happening. In fact, General Hospital spoilers suggest that he’ll go ahead and pop the question soon, but it’s not known yet how she’ll answer.

Before TJ met with Molly, he visited his mom Jordan to get the ring from her. The two shared some heartfelt moments, and to some General Hospital fans, the sweet sentiments felt like they were foreshadowing heartbreak and devastation for the two.

TJ wants to talk with Molly about their future in Port Charles. What's on his mind? #GH is all-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @TajhBellow pic.twitter.com/89xY1BjUVR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 6, 2019

During Thursday’s episode, Jordan paid Cyrus a visit at Pentonville and things sounded ominous. There are still plenty of unknowns about exactly what Jordan did during her undercover days with Cyrus, but viewers have learned that things were intense and Cyrus is holding a grudge.

As Jordan confronted Cyrus, he mentioned how she had been a single mother while she worked by his side. He even noted how her son might be old enough to be in medical school now, a comment that many perceived as a barely-veiled threat that Cyrus knows how to get to TJ.

“Uh oh, TJ just got a target on his back!!” noted one General Hospital viewer during Thursday’s show.

“Cyrus wants revenge on Jordan and Taggert. He knows TJ is in med school & probably knows about Molly. They’re in danger. Trina and her mom may be in danger too,” detailed another fan.

“I think Cyrus is going after TJ. Proposal turned tragic?” questioned another suspicious General Hospital follower.

Curtis confronted Jordan about what she’s hiding about her past with Taggert, and Taggert showed up and agreed it was time to come clean. General Hospital spoilers for Friday’s episode indicate that Curtis will still sense there’s more Jordan is hiding.

What else is Jordan hiding? How far will Cyrus go to get revenge against her? Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps don’t reveal anything juicy about what’s next quite yet.

So far, General Hospital spoilers don’t specifically detail that Jordan will be losing TJ, and fans probably won’t be happy if that happens. However, there do seem to be a few hints pointing in that direction and everybody will be anxious to see where this heads.