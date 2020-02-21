‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting: Reed Returns As Victoria Fights For Her Life

New The Young and the Restless casting news reveals that Reed Hellstrom returns to Genoa City after his mother Victoria is stabbed, leaving her fighting for her life.

Actor Tristan Lake Leabu brings Reed back home after being away for a while, according to SheKnows Soaps. Over Christmas, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) excitedly planned a trip to Telluride, where she intended to meet Reed for the holidays, and Billy (Jason Thompson) ended up not traveling with her promising to go later.

At the end of Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) gala honoring Newman Enterprises’ 50th anniversary and Victor (Eric Braeden), Victoria was stabbed. Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) ex-fiance, Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes), stalked Amanda and Billy to the party. Amanda calming Billy down by touching his face enraged Ripley, and he decided to try to kill Amanda. However, Amanda walked away, and Victoria stepped in front of Billy to talk to him. Amanda and Victoria wore similar white outfits with similar high ponytail hairstyles. Because they were in the picture gallery that Noah (Robert Adamson) created, it was dark, and Ripley did not realize that the woman talking to Billy wasn’t Amanda. He bumped into Victoria and stabbed her in the side. Victoria fell to the ground, and Billy caught her as Ripley ran out.

Now, Victoria is in a medically induced coma after she suffered life-threatening wounds. She lived through the surgery, but Victoria is not out of the woods yet. Her Newman family is rallying around her, and Billy tried to sit vigil at the hospital too. However, Victor denied Billy the opportunity because Billy recently broke Victoria’s heart by breaking up with her.

The last time Reed was in Genoa City was in March 2019 when he came back to plan a memorial for his father, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill). In that crazy storyline, Victoria, Nikki, Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) thought they had cost J.T. his life. However, it turned out that J.T. lived, and after an intense trial where Phyllis made a plea deal and testified against the other three women, J.T. surfaced, and he ended up in trouble for domestic violence. After all that, Reed left to go to school away from all the chaos.

Now Reed will be back in town in early March to support his mother after her incredibly scary ordeal at the hands of Ripley Turner. It is unclear how long he will stay, but Victoria will appreciate seeing her son.