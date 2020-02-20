Wendy Williams Says She Won’t Consider Dating A Man That’s Significantly Older Than Her

Wendy Williams revealed what she isn’t looking for when it comes to her next suitor.

The daytime talk show host has been officially divorced since January after months of deliberation. Now that she’s legally a single woman, Hollywood Life reports that Williams is weighing her options when it comes to her next potential love interest. It was during her talk show when she spoke about Al Pacino’s breakup with his 40-year-old girlfriend Meital Dohan that Williams decided to give some insight on her own dating life. She had her own experience with dating an older man recently, she shared. After going out on a date with someone a decade older than her, the 55-year-old television personality said she knew she could not see herself with someone significantly older.

“I had a date with a 65-year-old man, and that’s only a 10-year age difference, and I was like, ‘Nope, I’m not ready for this,” Williams revealed to her studio audience.

Williams then went on to describe her date. For the most part, he had a lot going for himself, she revealed. She described the older gentleman as having “a lot of money” and being “Ivy League.” Yet, she still did not have a connection with him. She also said that the age gap would hinder their relationship and would become more apparent as they became more serious.

“After that dinner I was like, I need to rock him to sleep gently,” she said jokingly to her audience. “The purpose of meeting somebody is to grow older together. If you already meet someone that’s old, what’s the growth in that?”

Although Williams may not go on a second date with her older gentleman, she has not completely ruled out dating. According to her, she has been dating around since ending the 22-year marriage to Kevin Hunter in April 2019. The pair decided to part ways after Hunter fathered a child with his longtime mistress Sharina Hudson. Multiple reports have also claimed that Hunter was unfaithful on several other occasions during the couple’s marriage. The exes share one child together — Kevin Hunter Jr.

While she still hasn’t found someone she can deem as “the one,” Williams also revealed during her segment that a second marriage could potentially be in her future.

“I want to get married again — I do, I do,” Williams said. “I don’t know if it’ll happen again, but you know, I’m dating.”