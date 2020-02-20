‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Billy Catches Victoria After She’s Stabbed

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, February 20 sees Sharon sharing her news with Nikki, Phyllis kissing Nick, and Adam proposing to Chelsea. Plus, Ripley Turner crashes the party looking for revenge, but he stabs the wrong woman, and Billy catches Victoria when she falls.

At the party, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) gave Victor (Eric Braeden) the gift they got for him — a replica of his old car. Victor loved the gift and understood its significance. Meanwhile, Noah (Robert Adamson) supported Summer (Hunter King) in her reunion with Kyle (Michael Mealor). Nick and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) didn’t love the pairing, but Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) thought that Kyle and Summer should grab all the happiness they can while there is still time.

Back at The Grand Phoenix, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) tried to talk Billy (Jason Thompson) out of going to the gala, but Billy dressed up and went. Amanda ended up following Billy while somebody watched her.

At the party, Chance (Donny Boaz) told Abby (Melissa Ordway) the truth about Adam (Mark Grossman) saving his life. Abby realized Phyllis used the details to blackmail Chelsea into selling her shares of the hotel. Abby went to confront Phyllis. Elsewhere, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Jill (Jess Walton) talked about dressing up to honor Victor and then talk turned to Billy. Plus, Christine (Lauralee Bell) told Paul (Doug Davidson) that she’d mostly forgiven Victor for all his past wrongs.

Sharon (Sharon Case) found Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) at the bar, and she let her ex-mother-in-law know about the breast cancer. Nikki was stunned. Sharon asked Nikki to be there for Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Noah, and Nick, but Nikki reassured Sharon that she could beat cancer. Later, Sharon told Rey that she’d let Nikki know about her diagnosis. Noah stopped by and offered to take his mother home.

Chelsea, Abby, and Phyllis argued about the hotel while Chance and Adam (Mark Grossman) discussed that Phyllis could continue using the blackmail. Adam suggested to Chance that Abby let Phyllis have the hotel. Later in the photo gallery, Nick and Phyllis teased each other, and then Phyllis grabbed Nick, and they shared a passionate kiss. Meanwhile, Adam found Chelsea, and he dropped to one knee to propose. Chelsea said yes, and the two discussed resuming the life they used to share.

Billy also showed up and went into the photo gallery, and Amanda followed him. Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes) watched as Amanda reached out and held Billy’s face trying to calm him down. Amanda stepped away, and Victoria went up to Billy. Victoria and Amanda both had on similar white outfits with high ponytails, and the gallery was dark, so Ripley stabbed a woman, thinking it was Amanda, but he inadvertently stabbed Victoria. As Victoria fell, Billy caught her.