Selena Gomez Feels ‘Vindicated’ After Justin Bieber Admitted He Was ‘Reckless’ In Relationship, Report Says

Selena Gomez is feeling “vindicated” after Justin Bieber admitted in an interview that he was “reckless” during their relationship, a new report claims.

This week, Bieber opened up about his relationship history leading up to his marriage with Hailey Baldwin and appeared to reference his personal struggles during his on-again, off-again relationship with Gomez. Bieber seemed to take blame for the failure of that relationship, and a source now tells Hollywood Life that Selena feels good to hear him admit it.

“Selena feels vindicated by Justin’s words but that doesn’t take back all that happened while they were together,” the source said.

The source went on to say that Selena wants to move on from the notoriety of the relationship, and is using her music to channel her emotion. The source said that it does not help Selena’s progression to hear Justin’s admission, however, and she is ready to move on.

“Selena doesn’t want her relationship with Justin to define her but she does feel some comfort that he spoke out about what he did. She hopes that he is being genuine,” the source said.

Bieber had originally opened up about his past relationship during an interview on Apple Music’s Beats 1. Though he did not mention Selena by name, Justin admitted that in his previous relationship he “went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless.” Justin added that in his relationship with Hailey, he took time to focus on his own personal development and made better decisions.

Justin and Selena first started dating in 2011 and were together on and off for the next seven years, with some very public struggles that included some public splits and time when Justin dated other people, including Baldwin for a stretch. The “Yummy” singer and Gomez split for good in 2018, and within months Justin and Hailey had gotten married.

The split and Justin’s very quick walk down the aisle afterward was reportedly very hard on Selena, who struggled with mental health issues and entered rehab months later to address these issues. There were rumors that Justin didn’t help the matter, with a report from The Inquisitr noting that Justin “refused” to stop reaching out to Selena. The report claimed that he tried to contact Gomez amid her struggles with mental health to let her know that he had gone through something similar — an outreach that Selena reportedly didn’t appreciate.