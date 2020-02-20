Stassi Schroeder Admits She Decided To Have Destination Wedding In Italy As A Way To Trim Down Guest List

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star says she won't be offended if people turn down her wedding invite.

Stassi Schroeder says she decided to have a destination wedding in Italy, in part, because she wanted to keep her wedding guest list small. The Vanderpump Rules star she would have hurt too many uninvited guests’ feelings had she hosted her big day in L.A., so she opted to make it difficult to get to her wedding.

Stassi opened up about her wedding planning in her Basic Brides column for Glamour. The reality star wrote that as soon as she got engaged to fiancé Beau Clark last summer she knew she wanted a small wedding.

The Vanderpump Rules star explained that she has been a guest at large receptions where busy brides struggle to connect with everyone in attendance and end up getting stressed out on what is supposed to be one of the most special days of their lives. Stassi also admitted she gets “overwhelmed” with big crowds and that she just wants to celebrate her nuptials with her closest friends and family in a more intimate way.

In her column, the Bravo star revealed that she and Beau “knew” they couldn’t have their wedding in Los Angeles because too many people would ask why they weren’t invited.

“So that’s one reason we settled on a destination wedding in Italy,” Stassi wrote. “Our friends and family have to take off work, buy flights, get a hotel. You really have to commit. It’s a little difficult to be there.”

The Vanderpump Rules star added that because it will take so much effort for guests to be there, it will make the day feel much more special. She plans to “honor” everyone who makes it to her Rome wedding with “as much quality time as possible.”

The Basic B*tch Handbook author added that her feelings will not be hurt if an invited guest says they can’t come. She said she knows she is asking a lot of her guests to travel to Italy.

Stassi also revealed that she is trying to keep her wedding guest list to about 100 people. She noted that Beau has a million friends and acquaintances, but once she pointed out the expensive price per person for the reception – “Is this person worth a designer handbag?” she asked — he agreed to cut people out.

Amid rumors that her estranged former bestie Kristen Doute won’t make the cut for the guest list, Stassi said her ” heart” wants Kristen there, but she has no idea where their friendship will stand when her wedding takes place this fall. She also revealed that at least one Vanderpump Rules cast member, James Kennedy, will not be invited to her wedding because they aren’t actually friends and never have been.

Stassi previously shared that both Lisa Vanderpump and her estranged former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Teddi Mellencamp will be invited to her wedding because she and Beau are close friends with both of them.