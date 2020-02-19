Amanda Bynes May Not Be Able To Get Married Unless She Has Permission From Her Mother

Although Amanda Bynes announced that she is engaged, a new report from Us Weekly suggests that the former Nickelodeon actress may not be able to get married without permission from her mother, Lynn, who is her conservator.

Neama Rahmani, who is the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, explained to the magazine, “As Amanda’s conservator, her mother has responsibility over her daughter’s decision-making, including whether or not to allow her to marry.”

Amanda showed off her engagement ring on Valentine’s Day and later posted a photo with her “lover.” If she were to go through with the marriage without her mother’s consent, the courts could have the marriage annulled.

“If Amanda’s parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda’s ‘unsound mind,'” Rahmani said.

While Amanda’s fans were certainly surprised by the engagement announcement, her parents reportedly were not surprised.

Another source revealed to Us Weekly, “Nothing Amanda does surprises them anymore.”

In recent days, Amanda has been posting more to her social media account, sharing more photos and stories with her fans. According to one source who spoke to the site, though, the former actress reportedly isn’t doing too much in her life.

“Amanda’s not currently working. She doesn’t have friends. And her relationship with her parents continues to be a roller coaster,” the source alleged.

Whether or not her parents will agree to the marriage is not yet known and Amanda has not said anything about when she plans to get married. Reportedly, her new man is named Paul Michael, though very little is known about the man that Amanda has called the “love of her life.” Us Weekly reports that he reportedly has a ” very dark personality” and is “very goth.”

Amanda has not shared any details about her new man, but took to Instagram to share a new photo with him recently. Amanda is wearing a gray sweater and wears her dark hair down. She it next to her fiancé who is wearing a blue and black plaid shirt smiling. She turned off commenting on the photo, but within the first two days of being posted, the photo had over 23,000 likes from her followers.

In recent years, the former All That and She’s the Man star has had some rough patches, struggling with drug use and spending time in rehab. Last year, she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. Reportedly, she is currently living in a sober living house.