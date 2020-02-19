‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Speaks Out About Pastor Drama On Twitter, Says Tom Sandoval Was ‘Wrong’

Jax Taylor claims it's his day and his way.

Jax Taylor defended his behavior during last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules on Twitter after the episode aired.

After being called out by several of his co-stars for initially hiring an anti-LGBTQ pastor to officiate his 2019 wedding with Brittany Cartwright, Taylor, who later fired the pastor and enlisted NSYNC’s Lance Bass to marry him and Cartwright, explained his behavior on social media and said Tom Sandoval was “wrong” to bash him and his now-wife.

Following a tweet from a fan who said that Taylor and Cartwright should be able to make their own decisions for their wedding and added that they believed the pastor situation was ultimately taken care of, Taylor confirmed he and Cartwright gave her childhood pastor, who was a family friend, the boot.

“We did,” he tweeted on February 18. “It’s our wedding it’s our choice. Period. I don’t give a f**k what anyone thinks. We did what was right for Brittany and I. What Tom did was wrong, again, just like Stassi’s party, he had no tact. That’s the last I’ll say about this.”

During the show, Sandoval suggested Taylor attempted to ignore the criticism over his previous pastor until Lisa Vanderpump confronted him about her concerns.

In addition to telling his fans and followers that Sandoval was full-on wrong for suggesting he and Cartwright would have never made a change if it weren’t for Vanderpump confronting them, Taylor re-tweeted a message from one of his Twitter followers who said they were horrified about how Sandoval treated him and Cartwright.

“Their wedding is 100% off limits for anyone’s input,” the fan wrote.

Following his tweets on Tuesday night, Taylor returned to social media on Wednesday morning and made it clear to his online audience members that he did not want to see anything more about the drama surrounding Cartwright’s childhood pastor.

“It’s over and done with we had my good friend Lance marry us it was amazing, end of story,” he wrote. “If you tweet me anything more on this you will be blocked. Period.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cartwright was confronted by Sandoval at Peter Madrigal’s birthday party during last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules and quickly informed him that her childhood pastor had been fired. She then told Sandoval he wasn’t even “a real friend.”

“All I wanted to do was talk to Jax off on our own, like, you know, ‘Hey, you need to be a little more aware of these things.’ But now, sh*t has literally hit the fan,” Sandoval said in a cast confessional.