Pop Smoke Net Worth Estimated At $480,000

Pop Smoke’s net worth is estimated to be around $480,000, according to Rappers Money. The Brooklyn-born rapper rose to fame in July 2019 after releasing his debut EP, Meet the Woo. His net worth comes from various avenues, including streams of his EP and his tune “Welcome to the Party.” He also created revenue through appearances at music festivals, a fashion collaboration with a popular streetwear brand, and ticket sales from a previously scheduled tour. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the rapper died on February 19 after being shot in what appears to be a home invasion robbery.

Pop Smoke Recently Collaborated On Merchandise With The Street Brand Vlone

Pop Smoke announced a collaboration with the streetwear brand Vlone on February 11. Vlone is one of the premier brands in the world of streetwear and hip-hop fashion due to its founder A$AP Bari, and its association with A$AP Rocky and the A$AP Mob. Consisting of hoodies, t-shirts, and a pair of bandannas, the collection reportedly reflected the direct nature of the 20-year-old’s music.

The wildly popular merchandise contained several different images, including the statements “armed n dangerous” and “hawk em.” Most of the items sold out almost immediately. Pop Smoke was pushing new merchandise as recently as five days ago, when he posted his latest design to Instagram. It was a black shirt with an image of the rapper plastered on the front, underneath a statement reading simply, “King of New York.”

His passion for designing included an appearance at Paris Fashion Week at the Louis Vuitton Men AW20 in late January. Smoke’s time at Paris Fashion Week also saw him take part in a collaboration with Virgil Abloh and his streetwear brand Off-White, according to a report by Hypebeast. Smoke and Abloh were in the early stages of the Off-White™ International Rap Video Production Studio, with the brand crafting the video for Smoke’s latest single from his album Meet the Woo 2,“Shake the Room.” Previews from the video saw Smoke and rapper Quavo draped in Off-White while driving around Paris during Fashion Week.

Ticket Sales For His “Meet The Woo 2” Tour

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The rapper was set to go on his very first tour on March 2. The shows, which were scheduled to begin in Washington, DC and end on April 16 in London, England, were highly sought-after tickets. Pop Smoke was preparing for this tour after honing his chops overseas in a collaboration with rapper Skepta on his “Ignorance Is Bliss Tour.” Smoke’s drill-style hip-hop and singles with Britain-based producers such as 808Melo led to him finding a large fanbase in the United Kingdom while his star was still rising in his home country.

Fans of the rapper were excited to get to finally see him perform on his own. Concertgoers of New York’s Rolling Loud Music Festival were disappointed when Pop Smoke and several other rappers — such as Casanova, Don Q, Sheff G and 22Gz — were removed from the bill at the request of the NYPD due to “public safety concerns,” according to a report by XXL.

“The above listed performers have been affiliated with acts of violence citywide,” read a statement released by the NYPD coinciding with the announcement. “The New York Police Department believes if these individuals are allowed to perform, there will be a higher risk of violence.”

Smoke’s removal from the New York edition of Rolling Loud hasn’t been a lone incident as, ironically, the Brooklyn native’s career was rocketing while he was seemingly unable to perform in New York City. As recently as February 16, in an appearance that would also feature his fellow Brooklyn-native Fivio Foreign, Smoke would find his NYC shows canceled or himself removed from the event, often with little notice.