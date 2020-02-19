‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, February 20: Brooke Confronts Thomas About Using Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, February 20 reveal that just as Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is starting to get comfortable, his stepmother will remind him that she knows what he’s up to. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be on the warpath when she confronts the designer, per She Knows Soaps.

Brooke certainly hasn’t forgotten what Thomas is capable of. She remains convinced that the designer is up to no good and that he is still obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Only she and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) cannot be fooled by Thomas’ masquerade and continue to challenge him at every turn.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas is starting to feel quite proud of himself. After throwing Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) a surprise birthday party at work and presenting her with designer earrings, their colleagues are now convinced that he is smitten with the model. He needs everyone to believe that he has moved on so that they will think that he’s no longer obsessed with Hope. While he certainly likes the model, he’s still in love with Hope and wants to be the man in her life. And thus far, his plan is working perfectly.

The Inquisitr reports that Brooke has had enough of Thomas’ scheming and will confront him. Brooke won’t beat about the bush and will make her feelings clear when she tells Thomas that she sees through his plot.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Brooke will accuse Thomas of using his relationship with Zoe to get to Hope. Of course, she’s perfectly correct. Thomas needs Hope and Douglas to see that he has moved on with someone else. Douglas is already beginning to realize that he could have a stepmother and that Hope may play less of a role in his life. As for Hope, she is concerned about the impact that it will have on Douglas.

Thomas knows that he needs to deny Brooke’s allegations. There is no way that he will admit that Brooke is right. While he may go head-to-head with his stepmother, he may also try a different tactic.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Thomas recently joined forces with Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer). They both want to take Brooke down. Thomas may have another chat with Quinn as they try to decide on the best way to get rid of Brooke for once and for all.