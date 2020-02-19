‘Outlander’ Spinoff Series Potentially Being Considered By Network

'Outlander's executive producer reveals that talks are underway regarding a spinoff series.

With the droughtlander finally over regarding the return of the hugely popular Stars historical drama series, viewers will be excited to learn that a new spinoff series is up for consideration, according to Variety.

Recently, Outlander‘s executive producer, Ronald D. Moore, was asked about the prospect of the series branching out into spinoff shows.

“We are definitely talking about it, there’s nothing official but we’re in conversations about it,” Moore said at the Season 5 premiere.

This is not the first time a spinoff series has been considered for this series either. As Fansided points out, Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch also spoke of it during the network’s winter Television Critics Association (TCA) panel.

“We continue to talk on a regular basis about developing the storyline around Outlander,” Hirsch said at the time.

“It’s something that we are aware of. We want to continue to serve that audience with what we think are the best stories.”

The prospect of an Outlander spinoff series has been broached thanks to the recent announcement by the Starz network that there would be three Power spinoffs developed. And, considering the current climate on TV to branch out from popular series and creating new shows based within the same universe, it comes as no surprise that Starz would be considering spinoffs for their popular historical drama series.

While Outlander may be following in the footsteps of other hugely popular TV series such as HBO‘s Game of Thrones and branching out with a spinoff series of their own, it seems that they will not be suffering the same fate as the HBO series, according to Caitriona Balfe. Outlander, like Game of Thrones, is based on a series of successful books. However, the HBO series managed to surge ahead of the original source material and this is something that Balfe believes won’t happen with Outlander.

As to who might be the focus in a new spinoff series?

Fansided offers Lord John Grey as a likely suspect. This character is a fan-favorite. However, his character has also been the subject of individual books separate from the main series written by author Diana Gabaldon, meaning there is also plenty of source material already available on this character.

Of course, there has been no official word yet regarding the plot outlines for any potential spinoff series and viewers will just have to wait until further announcements are forthcoming.

Season 5 of Outlander will return to Starz on February 23 at 8 p.m. EST. A sixth season has already been confirmed by the network.