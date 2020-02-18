Jenelle Evans Says She And Estranged Husband Are ‘Deciding What To Do’ About Their Futures

Jenelle Evans split from David Eason last year and though the two have been spotted together in recent weeks, the former Teen Mom 2 star insists that they are not back together. In a new interview with Us Weekly, Jenelle opened up and admitted that the two, who share 3-year-old daughter Ensley together, are trying to figure out what to do about their futures.

“David and I are not together as of now. We are coparenting and deciding what to do about our futures,” the mom-of-three explained.

The former reality show star also opened up about the fact that the two own a home together. Prior to moving to Nashville, Tennessee, David and Jenelle resided together in North Carolina. Jenelle confirmed that she is “primarily residing” in Tennessee, while David resides at the home they once shared. Although they may sell it in the future, that is not an option at the moment according to Jenelle.

“We cannot sell the house until we get repairs from the housing company who built it,” she said.

David has also spoken out about the situation between himself and Jenelle and denies that they have reunited romantically. According to David, he and Jenelle are coparenting and trying to work on their “friendship.”

As for the divorce that Jenelle said she would be seeking, she still hasn’t filed. However, that isn’t necessarily because she is thinking about going back to David. Rather, it has to do with residency requirements for both North Carolina and Tennessee.

“In the state of North Carolina you first have to be separated for a complete year to even file for divorce. In the state of Tennessee you have to live there for six months to even be a resident and you also have to be separated for six months in order to file for divorce, so that’s why I haven’t filed yet,” Jenelle explained.

After being spotted out in Nashville together, many fans assumed that the couple had reunited. However, in the interview with Us Weekly, Jenelle explained that there are too many “assumptions” about her life and urged her fans to only believe things that directly come from her.

It has only been in recent days that Jenelle has decided to speak out about the rumors surrounding her and David and each time she speaks, she insists that two are not getting back together. The former Teen Mom 2 star says that she and her estranged husband want to be civil and co-parent their young daughter.