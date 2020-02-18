‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Hunter King Reveals Her Wish For Summer Newman

The Young and the Restless recently paired Summer Newman with her ex-husband Kyle Abbott moments after he broke up with his wife, Lola. The move is controversial among viewers, with many having strong feelings of support or dislike for the newly reunited couple. Summer actress Hunter King recently dished her hopes for her on-screen alter ego with CBS Soaps In Depth.

“I want to be pregnant on the show!” King told the magazine.

With Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer back together, many fans feel that a baby is in their near future. However, in true soap fashion, some long-time viewers think that a sudsy plot twist that would wreak havoc with Kyle and Summer’s newfound happiness would be if Lola (Sasha Calle) is also expecting Kyle’s child. Kyle and Lola’s breakup was sudden, and before it happened, they had one baby scare that turned out to be false. However, it’s certainly possible that Lola could find out she’s pregnant in the coming weeks, which would throw a wrench into Kyle and Summer’s newfound happiness.

Of course, King‘s reason for hoping her character is going to have a baby sometime soon has a lot less to do with her storyline hopes and a lot more to do with enjoying food.

“I want to wear the fake baby belly and then go all-out at lunch and just eat a ton. I wouldn’t have to worry about bathing-suit scenes, so I would love to do that,” said the actress.

She’s pretty committed to the idea, though, and she never gives up even though Summer ends up not pregnant month after month as the storylines continue.

“I pitch it at least every three months, but I never hear back!”

It seems like Summer is in a situation now, where King’s pregnancy pitch might be taken seriously by the powers that be at Y&R. Currently, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) are expecting a baby. However, aside from them, it has been a while since anybody has had one on the show. Christian (Alex Wilson) was the last to be born, and the show recently aged him a few years. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) was pregnant, but she lost the baby before she passed away after the accident that Lily (Christel Khalil) caused.

Several people could have a baby in addition to Summer and Lola. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) might decide to add to their family soon. Plus, after losing so much in the past couple of years, Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) might find themselves expecting. Of course for King, she still holds out hope that Summer will end up having a child sooner rather than later.