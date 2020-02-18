Toni Braxton Looks Sensational In Low-Cut Sequined Garment: ‘Booked And Busy’

Toni Braxton, 52, has updated fans with a new photo of herself on Twitter and she looks sensational.

The “Another Sad Love Song” hitmaker stunned in a black long-sleeved low-cut sequined top that displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted sequined pants of the same color that shimmered in the light. Braxon accessorized herself with a thin necklace with a little love heart on it and rings. The “Long As I Live” songstress is known for her signature short hair but opted for dark wavy long hair for the occasion.

For her makeup, she applied a bold red lip and black mascara.

Braxton was photographed in what looked like a dressing room. Behind her appeared to be mirrors with lights and a table covered in hair and beauty products.

The music icon placed one hand on the surface in front of her and the other raised to her hair. She seemed fixated on something in front of her on her left and looked very glamorous.

For her caption, Braxton let her fans know that she is booked and busy which hinted that something could be on its way.

In the span of six hours, her tweet racked up more than 460 retweets, 3,600 likes, and over 125 replies, proving to be popular with her 1.7 million followers.

Booked and busy ✨ pic.twitter.com/7uTOx6NQLj — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) February 18, 2020

“You look amazing queen! #LibraLove,” one user wrote.

“LET EM KNOW T!!! BOOKED SINCE THE 90s,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“Absolutely gorgeous, ready for another tour,” remarked a third fan, adding a love heart emoji.

“Are you making another album?? Please say yes,” a fourth admirer tweeted.

Since the post, fans of the “He Wasn’t Man Enough” chart-topper have been trying to figure out what Braxton may have up her sleeve.

According to Toni Braxton’s official website, there are no current tour dates listed. The last time the living legend dropped a studio album was 2018’s Sex & Cigarettes, which peaked at No. 22 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, per Billboard.

In November, Braxton performed at the American Music Awards and performed two of her most iconic singles — “Breathe Again” and “Un-break My Heart.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Spanish Guitar” entertained looked incredible in a beautiful white sheer garment with a poofy netted train. Braxton oozed elegance and sported her famous short hair. Viewers took to social media to express their thoughts on the performance which was very positive.

Is a new tour on the cards? Or will Braxton will be releasing new music? Unsurprisingly, fans seem to want both and Braxton will likely share the details via her social media when she’s ready.