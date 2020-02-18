Lizzo Transforms Into A Hershey Bar Wrapper For The BRIT Awards 2020 Red Carpet: ‘The Best Kind Of Chocolate’

By dressing like a chocolate bar, Lizzo made sure she attracted attention on Tuesday when she walked the BRIT Awards 2020 red carpet at London’s O2 Arena. The one-shouldered, asymmetrical affair by Moschino included the price of the candy bar, the product strip, the brand name, and the product name plastered at an angle over the front of the brown-and-white colored gown.

As Lizzo typically does with her fashion statements, the singer added a good amount of glitz to her look while still staying on theme.

Her nail tips resembled tiny chunks of chocolate, and her Judith Leiber clutch emulated a sparking chocolate bar. The star also rocked a collection of Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including a number of brown diamond rings and a pair of large hoop earrings featuring a plethora of brown diamonds.

The 31-year-old entertainer wore her raven-color locks in a veritable tower on top of her head. Her face was full of makeup, with applications including darkened and groomed eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, black mascara, black eyeliner, dark red lipstick, contouring, and blush.

The BRIT Awards — otherwise known as the British Phonographic Industry’s annual pop music awards — are a big deal for Lizzo this year since she has been nominated for the International Female Solo Artist award. Her competition includes Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, and Lana Del Rey.

Although The Guardian predicted that Billie will take home the prize, the British source called out Lizzo for her uniqueness as “a flute-huffing, glute-quaking, pop-cultural life force.”

The “Juice” singer’s 8.1 million Instagram followers practically went nuts for Lizzo’s candy-themed BRIT Awards gown update. Within less than an hour of going live, her delicious post earned more than 120,000 likes and 1,150 comments.

“I love your hair,” remarked one follower, who added a string of fire and heart-eye face emoji.

“This makes me love you even more!!” exclaimed a second fan, who added a kissy-face emoji.

“Haute chocolate!” quipped a third admirer, who added a chocolate bar and three fire emoji.

“Snack upon snack,” stated a fourth Instagram user.

Lizzo doesn’t always kid around when picking her award show apparel. For the 2020 Grammy Awards held at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, she rocked a white-colored Versace number featuring a dramatic front slit. The popular singer paired her gown with a fuzzy, white-colored shawl, according to The Inquisitr.

Although her main garment was super classy, her accessories made sure to bring on the glam. For the red carpet, she wore diamonds galore, including two necklaces, one bracelet, and a ring sporting the sparkling gem. Even her nails were blingy given that her manicure had been bedazzled to compliment her getup worn for Music’s Biggest Night.