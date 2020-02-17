Rita Ora Looks Elegant In Low-Cut White Dress & Reflects On ‘The Masked Singer UK’

Rita Ora just wrapped up the first season of The Masked Singer in the U.K. and is reminiscing over the show in her latest Instagram upload.

For the finale episode, Ora looked incredibly elegant in a low-cut white dress. The garment displayed her decolletage and went above her knees. The short number had different patterns all over which included a petal-style design on the bottom half. The item of clothing had slightly large shoulder pads and semi-sheer lace material at the end of its sleeves.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” chart-topper paired the ensemble with white heels and accessorized herself with a necklace and numerous rings. Ora applied a coat of black nail polish and opted for a glossy lip. She put on a head mic so she could freely talk without a microphone when filming the show and wore her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down.

Ora shared numerous photos of herself taken from the final episode that aired over the weekend.

In the first shot, she posed in front of the stage equipment backstage. Ora was photographed from the knees-up and flashed a huge cheesy smile. She showed off her pearly whites and placed both hands beside her.

In the next slide, she was caught candidly walking out of a door. She was captured from head to toe and was seen looking over to her left.

In the third pic, Ora sparked another big smile while walking to set with her other panelists, Jonathan Ross, who wore a smart tux suit, and Ken Jeong, who wore a matching blazer and pants set with a red floral design and a black sweater.

In the fourth and final image, she was stood next to Ross and looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle glare.

For her caption, Ora expressed how happy she was for Nicola Roberts who was crowned the winner for the first season. She explained she hoped viewers enjoyed the show as much as everyone did filming it and that she has lots of love for The Masked Singer family.

Roberts performed as Queen Bee throughout the series and wowed viewers with her beautiful voice. Since winning the show, her debut album released 9-years-ago, Cinderella’s Eyes, re-entered the U.K. Top 20 iTunes chart.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 150,000 likes and over 740 comments, proving to be popular with her 16 million followers.

“BEING THAT BEAUTIFUL SHOULD BE FORBIDDEN,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Can you please never stop smiling,” another shared.

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PERSON I KNOW,” remarked a third fan.

“By far my fave look from the series. I’m so glad she won. My fave from the start,” a fourth admirer commented.