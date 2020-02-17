Dua Lipa Stuns Fans In Bodysuit From Her Own Merch With Fishnet Tights

Dua Lipa has something up her sleeve and has decided to tease fans via Instagram.

The “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker stunned in a bright-colored bodysuit taken from her own merchandise. The item of clothing had Lipa in cartoon form wearing a pink vest with her logo written on it. The garment looked incredible on the singer and modeled her own merch well. Underneath, she paired the ensemble with fishnet tights and tied half her blond and brunette hair up in a high ponytail. The British entertainer sported a red lip and mascara for the occasion.

Lipa displayed the multiple tattoos she has inked on her arms and accessorized herself with a small gold watch and thin necklace.

In an upload consisting of two images, the “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress was photographed in what looked like a trailer dressing room.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting down on a wooden chair. Lipa rested both arms on each arm of the chair and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she posed in the exact same position but closed one eye and poked her tongue out.

Behind her on the chair appeared a white gown, hinting that she could have been on set for something.

For her caption, Lipa explained that she had filmed something for the fans in the merchandise and put the hashtag “Physical” but didn’t reveal anything else.

She geotagged her post as New York, letting her audience know where she was in the world.

In the span of three hours, Lipa’s post racked up more than 1.6 million likes and over 6,000 comments, proving to be popular with her 39.6 million followers.

“Only u can look that good wearing that tbh,” one user wrote.

“I love this merch,” another shared.

“Omg your swimsuit! Your so beautiful and adorable,” a third fan remarked.

“Omfg I love you. Every time you sing you take my breath away,” a fourth admirer commented.

Fans have been speculating whether she may be recording an alternative video for “Physical” or a music video for a remix. The single is taken from her forthcoming second studio album, Future Nostalgia, which will be released worldwide on April 3.

The “New Rules” chart-topper sent fans into a meltdown when she debuted the album cover. The artwork sees Lipa photographed driving a car in an unbuttoned pink shirt with short-sleeves. She tied the garment around her waist and wore long white gloves. Lipa was pictured in front of a dark backdrop with a huge full moon in the left corner. The futuristic artwork sets the tone for what the record may sound like.