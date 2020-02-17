Joe Gorga Has Been Accused Of Faking Photos Documenting His House-Flipping Business

Real Housewives of New Jersey husband Joe Gorga has been accused of posting fake “before” and “after” photos to promote his house-flipping business, reports Page Six. Gorga has been promoting his business quite a bit lately to coincide with the release of his new book, The Gorga Guide to Success: Business, Marriage, and Life Lessons from a Real Estate Mogul and Real Husband of New Jersey.

On Monday, February 17, he shared a post containing two photos — supposedly of the same house — before he did work on it, and after. Several Instagram users were quick to point out that the houses didn’t appear to be the same. The post has since been removed, but Page Six documented his caption.

“Look at this flip worth $1.9m. Took me 6 months to turn this around. Ripped off the roof & added to the second floor. I think I might move in.”

According to the article, an Instagram user named Caley Svensson was tagged in Gorga’s post by a friend. Svensson realized that the house Gorga was claiming to have flipped is her current home.

Page Six shared a screenshot of Svensson’s Instagram Story, where she had taken a screengrab of Gorga’s post and written, “when @joeygorga tries to rip off your house…can I get a ‘Watch What Happens Live’ over here…” She inserted an eye roll emoji to her remark.

Svensson spoke exclusively to the outlet and told them that she and her husband had previously bought the house from the builder in December 2018. She claimed that the home had been completely rebuilt and would not be considered a ‘flip.’

A few other Instagram users also noted that the “before” and “after” photos were clearly two separate houses, and Gorga couldn’t have possibly made some of the changes he was alleging without ripping out the entire first floor. The article also shows two unedited photos of the houses in question.

“The house in the ‘before’ photo is actually listed on Realtor.com as having a completely different address than the ‘after’ photo, as seen in images from Google Maps. The ‘before’ house was ‘recently sold,’ according to the site.”

Svensson is reportedly considering taking legal action against Gorga.

This incident isn’t the first bout of drama Melissa Gorga’s husband has been involved in this month. Gorga previously shaded Joe Giudice about his tumultuous relationship with Gorga’s sister Teresa on an episode of RHONJ. He made a comment about Giudice, not knowing how to “open up and be a man.” On February 8, The Inquisitr reported that Joe Giudice had seemingly fired back at Gorga.