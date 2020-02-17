‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Phyllis Turns The Screws

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, February 17 shows Phyllis making moves to get herself back into The Grand Phoenix Hotel while several people make plans for Victor’s gala. Plus, Summer and Kyle see Lola, leading to an awkward moment.

At The Grand Phoenix, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) reconnected after his trip to Las Vegas. He promised Abby that the feds couldn’t pull him back in. Then, Chance left after receiving a call about a big break. Downstairs, Adam (Mark Grossman) attempted to avoid Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), but she caught him and told him that what happens in Vegas, dies in Vegas. However, Adam didn’t believe Phyllis knew anything. At the bar, Phyllis told Adam that she would go to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and that’s what she did. Phyllis let Chelsea know that she should be interested in the deal if Chelsea wanted to keep Adam out of prison, and that got Chelsea’s attention. Earlier, Chelsea and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) met at Society. Chelsea admitted that she misses designing clothing and fashion. Then, Chloe became suspicious when Chelsea mentioned that Adam went out of town on business. Chelsea warned her friend not to bash Adam.

Meanwhile, Chance told Devon (Bryton James) that Colin (Tristan Rogers) had been tracked to a hotel in Buenos Aires. However, they missed the con man by an hour. Before that, Devon and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) discussed the dress she should wear to Victor’s (Eric Braeden) gala. Later in the hallway, Elena and Devon ran into Adam, who was snarky about the upcoming celebration, and Devon wasn’t pleased. Devon let Adam know that he’d do anything for more time with Neil (Kristoff St. John).

At Crimson Lights, Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) discussed whether or not to attend the big party for Victor together. Lola (Sasha Calle) showed up, and they apologized for being there and noted that they thought Lola would be in Miami. However, Lola asked them to stay because she had some unfinished business with them. Lola left Summer and Kyle speechless when she announced that she had no plans to hurt them and that she’s accepted it would always be them together. When they were at Jabot, Summer expressed her shock at Lola’s attitude, and Kyle said it was their time now. They decided to attend the gala together.

Lola went to Society, and Theo (Tyler Johnson) surprised her. Lola said she wanted to cook, and Theo was happy to hear it.