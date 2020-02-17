Adele Confirms New Album Is Coming In September While Performing At Private Wedding

Adele fans can rejoice because the hit singer confirmed that she is working on a new album and it is coming soon. As Entertainment Tonight reports, Adele performed at a wedding ceremony for some friends, and while she was on stage, she told the audience to expect her new album in September.

Adele was performing at her friend Laura Dockrill’s wedding to The Maccabees musician Hugo White, where she showed off her dramatic weight loss with a tight white shirt and green floral skirt. While the singer always manages to look stunning, she appeared particularly happy while performing on stage in front of a small group. She sang her hit “Rolling in the Deep” and “Spice of Your Life” by the Spice Girls. At one point, she was joined by Florence Welch from Florence and the Machine.

The Grammy-winning singer is an unabashed fan of the Spice Girls, so the inclusion of the song won’t come as a surprise to her own fans. In June, she posted an homage to the group on her Instagram after she attended their reunion concert.

“Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self,” she captioned the post.

“It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back. I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come ???? thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you!” she concluded.

Dockrill is a long-time friend of Adele’s, and the singer even wrote one of her hit songs, “My Same,” about her.

Adele has been famously reclusive since separating from her husband Simon. She hasn’t performed in public since 2017, and hasn’t appeared much in public. She posts occasionally on her Instagram page, but even those are infrequent. Her most recent post shows her back-to-back with the grinch for a holiday snap.

The photo shows Adele’s rumored 100-pound weight loss, which her trainer attributes to a strict diet that includes lots of juice and hitting the gym regularly.