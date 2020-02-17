Nicola Roberts’ Nine-Year-Old Album Re-Enters The Top 20 iTunes Chart After Winning ‘The Masked Singer UK’

Since the beginning of January, fans of the U.K.’s The Masked Singer have been trying to figure out who is underneath the costumes.

Over the weekend, the celebrity in the Queen Bee costume was crowned the winner and was revealed to be Girls Aloud member Nicola Roberts. The final was watched by over 8 million viewers, making Roberts the name on a lot of people’s lips. Since then, her debut solo album, Cinderella’s Eyes, has shot back into the Top 20 iTunes chart in her home country.

The British singer-songwriter released her first record back in September of 2011. The album debuted and peaked at No. 17, per The Official Charts, and was met with critical acclaim.

At the time of its release, Roberts revealed in a guest blog with Holy Moly that she was shocked at how well received her debut was.

“I’ve been looking at my album reviews today and, honestly, I could cry. It’s a bit of a shocker. Someone tweeted me all of the mark-ups – the stars that the various papers had given it – and when you see them all collected like that, 4 out of 5 and 5 out of 5, it was just like: ‘Oh my f**king god! That’s incredible.’ I could cry. It’s quite amazing,” the “Sound of the Underground” chart-topper said.

Cinderella’s Eyes achieved two Top 20 singles. Roberts’ debut single, “Beat of My Drum,” peaked at No. 17 while the follow-up release, “Lucky Day,” reached No. 40.

Roberts’ album re-entering the iTunes chart at such a high number might come to a surprise to some but it also makes a lot of sense.

While she was performing as Queen Bee on The Masked Singer, many of her performances were the most-watched on the show’s official YouTube channel, proving to be the most popular contestant and voice of the season. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her cover of Sia’s “Alive” is the most-watched performance from the whole season.

Since being named the winner of the show, social media have been praising her beautiful voice.

“What a voice! Most underrated singer ever,” one user wrote.

“NOBODY deserved to win it more than @NicolaRoberts, had goosebumps tonight, actually no… EVERY performance every week,” another shared.

Since Cinderella’s Eyes, Roberts has yet to follow-up the album with any other solo material. However, fans are in luck as the “Yo-yo” songstress has announced that she will be releasing new music. According to The Sun, Roberts has written and recorded a new EP which she is planning to release through Access Records. The project doesn’t have a release date or title yet but she hopes the show will give her career a boost.