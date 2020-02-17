‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Nikki’s Bombshell Discovery

The Young and the Restless spoilers for two weeks ahead, February 24 brings an ultimatum from Victor while Nikki makes an unexpected discovery. Plus, Jack and Ashley enjoy a moment, and Abby finds herself cornered.

After Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) gala celebrating Newman Enterprises and her husband ended in chaos, Victor (Eric Braeden) delivers an ultimatum, according to SheKnows Soaps. After Ripley (Christian Keyes) crashes Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) gala, Victor wants answers, and he wants them immediately. When Victor demands something, it happens, or else. Whoever is on the receiving end of his ire will undoubtedly wish he’d made different choices by the time The Mustache is finished.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) have had some rough times recently. She got some pretty evil revenge on her brother in the form of making him think that John Abbott wasn’t his biological father. Then, when he finally figured out the whole thing was a nasty payback plot from his sister, Ashley left Jack and the family business devastated by taking her patents and going to start a rival company, My Beauty, in Paris. Recently, they joined the two companies and started working together again, and it appears as if they’re healing their fractured relationship. In that vein, Jack makes a gesture to Ashley, and it could end up changing lots of things for these siblings.

Elsewhere, Abby (Melissa Ordway) is cornered. She went to great lengths to get rid of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) as her business partner in The Grand Phoenix Hotel. However, Phyllis managed to worm her way back into the business, which was her idea originally, by blackmailing Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to keep Adam (Mark Grossman) out of prison. Now, Phyllis is hellbent on pushing Abby out, too. That seems to be Phyllis’s ultimate goal. Phyllis feels like the hotel is her baby, and Adam (Mark Grossman) ended up cutting her out of it, and now she finds herself with the upper hand against everybody who’s done her wrong in the past few months.

Finally, Nikki makes an unexpected connection. Sharon (Sharon Case) has mostly kept her breast cancer diagnosis under wraps. Phyllis managed to find out, and Sharon shared the news with Nick (Joshua Morrow), Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), and her children. However, she hasn’t wanted to feel the pity of the rest of the people in Genoa City, so everybody who knows has kept the news quiet. After Nikki notices several things Sharon has done recently, she realizes that her ex-daughter-in-law is ill. Nikki’s reaction to Sharon’s cancer will surprise everyone.