‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Ciara & Ben Are Busted, Lani Ruins Gabi’s Wedding Day

Days of Our Livesis in for a wild week, according to the latest weekly preview spoilers. Fans will see tons of drama unfold as some major storylines are pushed to the front burner.

In the video clip, viewers can see that Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and her boyfriend, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), will be startled when they are busted in bed together by police officer Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

Currently, Ben is on the run after he escaped prison. Ben was left with no choice but to escape after his final appeal was denied. Ben had been in prison for over a year after he was convicted of killing his own sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Strause). Of course, he maintained his innocence the entire time. However, no one would hear him out, and without any evidence proving that someone else took Jordan’s life, Ben was left to take the blame for the shocking murder.

Now, Rafe will be forced to take Ben back to prison. However, Ciara won’t allow that to happen. In the video, Ciara is seen hitting Rafe over the head and knocking him out when he tries to handcuff Ben and return him to his jail cell.

While Ciara harbors a fugitive, Lani takes aim at Gabi – and she's not going down without a fight.

In addition, fans will watch as Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) wedding to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will be ruined this week thanks to Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Lani will finally tell everyone in Salem that Gabi is the person who forced her to leave Eli at the alter last year.

Lani will also tell everyone how Gabi had an app that controlled Julie Williams’ (Susan Seaforth Hayes) pacemaker placed on her phone, and threatened to kill Julie if Lani didn’t cooperate with her plan.

Gabi’s family and friends will be absolutely stunned and shocked by her latest antics. She’ll likely lose her relationship with Eli, and she could also be fired from her role as the CEO of DiMera Enterprises due to her betrayal.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, these storylines will be the last for some fan favorite characters. There will be a lot of casting changes coming in the near future, and fans will want to soak in the moments with their favorite characters before they’re gone from Salem for good.

Days of Our Lives will soon be saying goodbye to JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), and Rafe in the coming weeks.