WWE News: Triple H Names The NXT Superstars Who Would Be Perfect For DX

If this was the new version of DX, it would certainly be a powerful one.

One of the most memorable and strongest stables to ever set foot in a WWE ring is none other than D-Generation X (DX). Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Chyna made up the original version of the stable which eventually gained a few more members over the years. Despite the fact that no stable could ever compare to them, Triple H has now revealed the four NXT superstars who would be perfect in the colors of green and black.

DX was a stable that didn’t need a lot of members as it stayed small and remained strong. The New Age Outlaws, X-Pac, and Rick Rude were members of it at one point or another, but that was pretty much it as far as who would join the rowdy group.

Triple H has gone on to be the head of NXT and has turned it into one of the most successful and popular wrestling brands in the world. Shawn Michaels works alongside him backstage and as a trainer/coach for the superstars who are a part of the yellow brand.

Recently on Twitter, a fan asked Triple H who he would take from NXT as a perfect fit for DX, and he actually answered. His response was quite telling and it goes to show you who he has a lot of faith in within the promotion.

Current NXT Champion Adam Cole, former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, and Velveteen Dream are Triple H’s first choices for a new version of DX. Adding in Io Shirai as an “honorable mention” is also a huge honor for her as she’s the only woman he picked out of a vast roster.

While it seems like a rather random combination, it actually makes a lot of sense. Back when DX originally formed, no-one could have seen Triple H, Michaels, and Chyna coming together in a stable and eventually being join by Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and Sean Waltman. Luckily for all wrestling fans, things worked out and the degenerates ruled all for a long time.

Right now, Ciampa and Cole are actually feuding over the NXT Championship and will face off at NXT TakeOver: Portland on Sunday evening.

Ciampa may not play well with others, but he partnered with Johnny Gargano for a long time and had a great team at WarGames. Cole is the leader of The Undisputed Era and a true legend already in his time. Dream and Shirai would only add more verified talent to a new version of D-Generation X if it were to ever take place. While it may not be able to surpass the original DX, it would at least have Triple H’s blessing.