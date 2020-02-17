Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Had Two Engagements Viewers Didn’t See

Love is Blind is Netflix’s newest social experiment and reality series, fresh off the heels of the highly successful The Circle. Premiering the day before Valentine’s Day, the show offered five episodes and will release new ones over the next two weeks. Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey host the new program which aims to prove if love really is blind, seeing if couples can last by getting engaged before ever seeing one another. Within the first few episodes, viewers saw six different couples get engaged after knowing each other just a few days after conversing through a frosted wall where they could not see one another.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton, Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes, Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers, Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, and Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas all got engaged and were whisked off to spend time together in Mexico before heading home to live in the real world. Love is Blind creator and producer Chris Coelen caught up with Entertainment Weekly and revealed there were two more couples who got engaged on the show, in addition to different hookups and breakups that happened that never made it to air.

“We had actually more success on this show, [in terms of falling in love], than we were even able to document. As a producer I was kind of nervous like, is anybody actually gonna get engaged? Is anyone going to make it to the altar? And, in the end, we actually had more couples get engaged than we were able to follow on the show.”

Rory (L) chats with Barnett (R) on Love is Blind. Netflix

One of the contestants who got engaged and was featured hanging out with the other men was Rory Newbrough. He ended up proposing to Danielle Drouin who only appeared in a few shots at the beginning of the series. According to Chris, Rory and Danielle were together for a little while, but they broke up, and Danielle began dating another unknown contestant, Matt Thomas. Chris did not reveal the other couple who got engaged, or if they are still together today. It’s also unknown if these two couples spent time together in Mexico with the other six highly-featured duos, but they were not present for the group dates at the resort.

For now, it’s unknown which of the six couples actually make it down the aisle, but fans have their thoughts based on the trailer for the second half of the season. Even if knots aren’t tied, it’s still possible some of the couples are dating in the outside world and just taking their time. All the former singles have remained tight-lipped on social media and have not revealed anything to their follow base which is growing day by day.