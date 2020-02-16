Amanda Bynes Shares ‘Lover’ Photo After Surprising Fans With Engagement Announcement

On Valentine’s Day, Amanda Bynes surprised her fans with an engagement announcement. At the time, it was unclear who the new man in Amanda’s life was, but not long after making the shocking announcement by posting a photo of her glamorous engagement ring, she took to social media to share a photo of her with her new man.

The photo shows Amanda with her long dark hair worn down. Her face tattoo of a small heart is still visible on her left cheek, seemingly confirming that the tattoo is permanent. Amanda does not smile for the photo. Standing behind her is a man wearing a blue plaid button down shirt and a pair of glasses. He is smiling in the photo.

She did not share any information about the man in the photo with her, but according to a report from E! News, his name is Paul Michael. According to a source, the pair reportedly met while in rehab. Though currently engaged, they have not been dating very long, the source stating they have been together for about “two to three months.”

Within the first day of being posted, Amanda’s photo had been liked by over 35,000 of her more than 255,000 followers. However, she disabled comments on the post so fans were not able to show their support like they were able to do on the photo of her engagement ring.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amanda’s photo received plenty of positive support from her fans, many of whom took the time to congratulate her on the engagement news. While some questioned whether or not the news was real, E! confirmed that Amanda is engaged.

The former Nickelodeon star doesn’t post too often on her social media accounts. In recent days, she has been more active on the site, sharing some photos of herself and her life with her fans.

Amanda Bynes grew up in front of audiences, showcasing her talents on the sketch comedy show All That and later The Amanda Show. She then moved from television to movies where she starred in the hit movie What a Girl Wants. Following her success in the entertainment business, Amanda stepped out of the spotlight and last year graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise. Following a rehab stay, she moved into a sober living facility, but there was some concern following her departure. Despite reports suggesting she was “missing,” Amanda turned out to be safe.