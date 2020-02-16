Shannon Beador Reportedly Nervous About ‘RHOC’ Newbies

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County has just begun filming as Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter have returned for the hit Bravo series. The show is rumored to be adding at least one new cast member, possibly two, and Hollywood Life is reporting that Shannon is nervous about filming with the newcomers.

“It’s too early to tell what everyone’s real storyline are going to be, but they all know new faces are coming,” an insider told the news outlet.

The anonymous source noted that the core RHOC group know newcomers will be added to the mix, but those freshmen have not started shooting yet and they aren’t 100 percent sure who they are. When it was revealed that Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge would not be coming back to the show, the women knew that meant new blood would be coming in, which delivered the biggest blow to Shannon. The 55-year-old lost her two best friends and isn’t on the best terms with most of the remaining cast, and isn’t sure how things will go with the new women.

“Shannon is a bit nervous to not have Vicki and Tamra there. She’s sad about it, but she knows she’ll find her own groove and new storyline. She’s happier and more in love than she’s ever been, her business is doing well, so she has a lot going on. It seems like she will have no choice but to talk to Kelly about moving past everything at some point,” the source continued.

Any newcomers on the show might be Shannon’s only chance at real friendships in Season 15, especially since she had a major falling out with Kelly in Season 14. The women had a rocky relationship for years on the show but eventually became close, until a girl’s trip to Arizona when Kelly jokingly hit Shannon on the head with a mallet while she was wearing a bowl. From then on out, the friendship dissolved and it doesn’t appear to be getting better anytime soon.

Shannons closest co-star currently would be Gina, as the ladies formed a friendship during Season 14 after not quite seeing eye to eye in Season 12. Emily and Braunwyn are not on good terms with Shannon since they are very close to Kelly. Emily has also been feuding with Vicki since filming wrapped on Season 14, keeping a decent wedge between herself and Shannon.

The newcomers have not yet been named to the public, but one is reportedly a close friend of Kelly’s which may not be the best thing for Shannon.