WWE Rumors: Legendary Superstar To Return On Next ‘Monday Night Raw’

As documented by Ringside News, a report from PWInsider has revealed that Big Show could be make his return to action on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw.

The veteran returned to WWE television last month to help Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in their feud with Seth Rollins and The Authors Of Pain, evening the odds in the Fist Fight match against the upstart stable. However, the babyface trio lost the match due to interference from Buddy Murphy, who joined Rollins and the AOP’s heel faction following his run-in.

That show marked the Big Show’s return to in-ring competition in two years. He was subsequently written off television following the loss to Rollins and his stablemates, but Kevin Owens recently teased “The World’s Largest Athlete” returning to the red brand for revenge.

With Rollins and his allies currently holding the numbers advantage over Owens and Joe, it makes sense for Big Show to join them once again. Of course, given that the legendary superstar has a history of turning heel on his allies, it wouldn’t be surprising if he pulls a swerve and aligns with Rollins and his team.

With Super ShowDown and Elimination Chamber coming up, “The World’s Largest Athlete” might be used to bring more star power to the cards as well. Legendary superstars tend to perform at Saudi Arabian shows, so Super ShowDown seems like a strong possibility for a future Big Show match.

As the Ringside News article states, Big Show recently recovered from hip surgery, which is why he was absent from television for so long. However, now that his medical issues are behind him, it’s possible that he’ll feature on WWE television more moving forward.

For months, many fans assumed Big Show quietly hung up his boots. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Braun Strowman said he retired the superstar, and he had his sights set on The Undertaker next. However, it appeared to be a ploy to make his return more unexpected.

The legendary superstar is still in great in-ring shape, and his size means that he’s not as prone to taking heavy bumps as much as other superstars. Furthermore, as reported by TMZ Sports, the 48-year-old revealed that he won’t consider retirement until his current deal expires.

While Big Show is in the twilight years of his lengthy career, he appears to have more matches and storylines to contribute to the WWE product before he finally decides to call it quits.