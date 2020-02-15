Beyonce’s Mom, Tina Knowles, May Have Hinted That The Singer Is Working On New Music

Tina Knowles may have revealed that Beyonce is back in the studio to record another album. Although the singer hasn’t hinted that she is working on a follow-up to her last solo album, Lemonade, her mom may have spilled that another album is in the works.

People reports that Knowles recently spoke to the Wall Street Journal where she discussed the significance of her art collection. She shared with the outlet that she considers her pieces to be her “children,” but has lent Beyonce some of them as of recent. She said that she loaned her daughter some pieces, but didn’t say what Beyonce would be using them for.

“I just lent some of my art pieces to Beyoncé for her new project that she’s doing,” Knowles said.

Beyonce’s fans immediately noticed that Knowles had possibly spilled her business during the interview. One fan reportedly joked that the designer would be “un-mothered” after sharing her daughter’s project. Other fans have concluded that the art will be used in her new music in some capacity.

Although she hasn’t released a solo album, Beyonce has worked on several projects since Lemonade launched in 2016. The singer collaborated with her husband, Jay-Z, for the album, Everything is Love, in 2018, which included a world tour.

Last year, she also produced and sang a few tracks for The Lion King: The Gift. She also appeared in Homecoming, which documented her historic Coachella performance. As far as new music, though, Beyonce hasn’t confirmed that fans should expect anything from her in the future.

In addition to her being mum about her plans for future music, Beyonce herself said that she wanted to keep her past ventures under wraps. The singer recently sat down with Elle Canada and discussed the long-awaited video footage from the “Formation World Tour” during her honest interview.

The singer’s fans have been requesting the video from her due to the fact that she has released concert videos in the past. Beyonce said that after receiving sound advice from Prince, she decided that a video option for the concert wasn’t necessary.

“Years ago, I asked Prince to record my rehearsal with him for our Grammy performance,” she told the magazine. “He said, ‘You don’t need to record that. You own that in your mind.’ Haaaaaaa! Prince always knew best! So, you can always watch the Formation World Tour in your mind; you own that!”