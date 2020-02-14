WWE News: Hall Of Famer’s Nonprofit Ministry Received Millions In Welfare Money

The Hall of Famer is now dealing with huge legal troubles that could get him in plenty of hot water.

A WWE Hall of Famer is dealing with some serious legal trouble after revelations that his nonprofit ministry has received millions in welfare money. The “Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase’s “Heart of David” ministry is being accused of receiving $2.1 million in welfare money from the state of Mississippi. This news comes just one week after Ted’s son Brett was accused of embezzling more than $4.15 million from the welfare agency.

The “Heart of David” ministry was funded by Ted Dibiase two decades ago and looks to help those who need it through Jesus Christ.

According to the Clarion Ledger, by way of Wrestling Inc., the “Heart of David” ministry is a nonprofit organization that had very little in funds for quite some time. Three months prior to the hiring of Brett Dibiase (Ted’s son) as the deputy administrator at the Mississippi Department of Human Services, there was very little in their accounts and not much at all to be spent.

Upon his hiring, the funds of the ministry continued to go up exponentially and very quickly. Payments began coming into the ministry in May of 2017 and continued through parts of the 2020 fiscal year. There is even one year that the ministry received $900,000 from the state of Mississippi.

WWE

The New York Times reported that John Davis retired from the Department of Human Services in 2019, and he was a main person in the embezzlement case. Some of the $4.15 million was used to pay for the drug rehab stay of Brett Dibiase.

Dibiase is one of six people who were charged in what is being called the “largest embezzlement scheme that the office had seen in at least 20 years.” The drug classes that Brett Dibiase was said to be giving and paid for with welfare funds were never actually orchestrated since he was in rehab at the time.

Mississippi state auditor Shad White said that investigation was eight months long and looked into the misappropriation of funds from the welfare agency.

“The funds that were illegally obtained in this case were intended to help the poorest among us. The funds were instead taken by a group of influential people for their own benefit, and the scheme is massive. It ends today.”

The embezzlement from the welfare agency was already something being looked into by the state of Mississippi, but the case has now grown larger. Ted Dibiase was elected into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2010 and still appears sporadically by the company, but he has much bigger things on his plate now. Exact details of what charges could be brought against Ted have not yet been revealed, but this case is far from over.