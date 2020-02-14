‘This Is Us’ Casts Dave Annable In Guest Role, Actor Calls It His ‘Dream Job’

Fans should get ready for a 'Red Band Society' reunion.

This Is Us has signed Dave Annable in a guest role for Season 4. The casting is a dream come true for fans of the 40-year-old Brothers and Sisters alum, but the actor says the job is actually a dream come true for him.

Annable will play Kirby, Kevin Pearson’s acting teacher on an upcoming episode of This Is Us, according to TV Line. It is unclear which era Annable will be featured in in the time-jumping TV drama, but he was spotted filming scenes with Mandy Moore in New York City this month. That could point to the fact that he will be coaching teen Kevin (Logan Shroyer), who moved to the Big Apple in the late 1990s to give modeling and acting a try. (Spoiler alert: It worked out for him!)

In the caption to an Instagram post announcing his role on This Is Us, Annable wrote: “The Universe: ‘Dave, what would you say your dream job would be?” Dave: ‘Look up [at This Is Us article].’ The Universe: ‘I thought you were going to say Bachelor in Paradise but I’m flexible.'”

Annable added that he is “so humbled and grateful to be a part of a show that is so insanely good and to work with some of my old friends again.”

In comments to the post, This Is Us fans reacted to Annable’s dream casting news.

“Yay!!! One of my favorite shows now has one of my favorite actors!” one fan wrote.

“I love when my favorites come together,” another wrote.

This Is Us star Mandy Moore even chimed in to write to Annable, “Sooooo happy to have you on board, friend!!!”

Annable previously worked with Moore on the short-lived Fox hospital drama, Red Band Society. Annable played Dr. Adam McAndrew, while Moore played his character’s former fiancée, Dr. Erin Grace, on the series that aired from 2014-2015 just before the actress landed her life-changing role as Pearson matriarch Rebecca on This Is Us.

The news of Annable’s casting comes amid a present-day This Is Us storyline that has fans wondering who Kevin’s pregnant fiancee is. The movie star seems to have put his acting career on the back burner a bit as he focuses on family and his desire to be a dad.

Annable joins an impressive list of guest stars this season on This Is Us. The fourth season of the Emmy-nominated drama has featured appearances by Jennifer Morrison, Timothy Omundson, M. Night Shyamalan, Omar Epps, Sophia Bush, John Legend and more.