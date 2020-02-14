‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, February 13: Wyatt Reminds Sally Of Their Friendship

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, February 13 features Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) who was trying to work at her desk in the design office. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) noticed that Sally seemed distracted and assumed it was because of Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). She showed Sally some sympathy and said that she knew that the redhead was going through a difficult time. She assured her that she would be okay. Sally asked Quinn if she was trying to be nice to her, per Soap Central. Quinn said that she still admired Sally as an artist and that she would soon bounce back.

At Spencer Publications, Wyatt was still reeling from shock at Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) news that Sally was dying. He wanted to go and see Sally right away, but Katie pleaded with him not to make her regret telling him. Wyatt didn’t understand Sally’s reasoning not to tell him the news. Katie explained that this was one of the last things that Sally could control and she didn’t want Wyatt to know because she loved him too much. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) told Wyatt that he knew he would respect Katie’s wishes. Wyatt stormed out after telling Katie and Bill that Sally did not have a lot of time left. Bill reassured Katie that Wyatt would do what was right.

The soap opera also featured Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who bragged about his son being a romantic. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) didn’t see it the same way. She thought that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was using Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) to get to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). The two argued about Thomas, and Brooke revealed that she had even started to think about drinking again. She said that he should go and be with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) if it was easier for him. But Ridge replied that he had made vows to her and that he loved her. The couple kissed.

Hope confronted Thomas about kissing Zoe in front of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). She said that the little boy had even asked her if Zoe was going to be his new mommy. Thomas turned the tables on Hope and reminded her about Douglas’ wants. The little boy longed for his mother and father together and the only thing that prevented them from being a family was Hope.

At Forrester Creations, Wyatt paused at the doorway and watched Sally open and close her shaking hand. He then entered the room and reminded Sally about how they started out. They started out as friends. He recalled how he had helped her out when she had no place to stay and she crashed on his couch at the beach house. Wyatt’s feelings had not changed and he would always be her friend if she needed him. Sally stared and Wyatt and nodded.