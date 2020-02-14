Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Open To Trusting Travis Scott Again, But Values Her Independence

Kylie Jenner reportedly wants to spend more time alone before jumping back into a relationship with Travis Scott.

Stormi Webster’s parents both said after their breakup in October 2019 that they would remain close for their daughter. However, in addition to co-parenting Stormi, the exes have seemed to be working on their romance as well. Hollywood Life reports that the former twosome has been spending time together away from their parental duties. The outlet reports, though, that they don’t want to put any labels on their relationship because they may get hit with “a million opinions” from their families, friends and the media. The 22-year-old beauty mogul is also reportedly embracing her independence as a single mother.

“They’re spending a lot of time together and neither of them is seeing anyone else. But they also spend plenty of time doing their own thing. Kylie is often doing stuff with her girls, or even just her and Stormi and her family. She’s making a big point to keep her independence right now. That’s very important to her,” a source shared. Neither considers themselves in a relationship other than a co-parenting one. It’s clear the door is not closed, but it’s a constant work in progress. Kylie is doing her best to fully trust him.

Jenner is also reportedly apprehensive about taking Scott back because she’s not sure if she can trust him. While the “SICKO Mode” rapper has never publicly admitted to being unfaithful to her, she reportedly has “fears” that something could go awry if they did decide to be a couple again. Although she does have her doubts about if Scott can be honest with her again, they both “truly love each other.”

Since welcoming Stormi into the world in February 2018, both Jenner and Scott have struggled with balancing their hectic careers with being parents. Stormi has reportedly hindered the two from exploring the romantic side of their relationship more, as most of their communication involves tending to their baby girl.

Scott and Jenner did recently have an outing that didn’t include their toddler. The exes spent time together during two Oscars afterparties on Sunday, February 9. Jenner recorded some of the festivities on her Instagram page and showed that Scott was also with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. While the two opted not to walk the red carpet together, Scott and Jenner arrived at the event in a limo together.

Jenner has also considered Scott to be her “best friend.” While she hasn’t said herself if they will get back together, she does think of the Grammy nominee as her family.