Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Her 2015 Arrest And Mugshot

Megan Thee Stallion decided to address a mugshot that has resurfaced of the rising star.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper’s mugshot from a 2015 arrest recently hit social media platforms. According to Essence, the photo shows a younger Megan with her hair and makeup disheveled. The 24-year-old performer was around 20 at the time and was arrested following an argument with her then-boyfriend.

In her Instagram Live video, Megan shared with her millions of Instagram followers that she became upset with her ex after learning that he had fathered another child while they were together. The then-aspiring rapper was at SXSW in Austin, Texas, when the altercation took place. She shared that the two engaged in a “toxic argument” that soon turned physical. The “Hot Girl Summer” performer said that her ex was “pulling and pushing” her as she attempted to maintain her composure during the argument. Her ex also allegedly threw her phone at one point.

Things reportedly became so heated between the two that the police were brought in to resolve the matter. Megan said in her Live video that she told the officers her ex didn’t assault her during the fight. Her ex, however, allegedly lied and told them that she had been violent towards him.

“The laws asked that [N-word] if I hit him and he said, ‘Yeah! She hit me in the eye,'” Megan was quoted as saying. “B*tch, you got to know they sent me straight to jail. Them hoes cuffed me, I ain’t never been cuffed in my life.”

Megan never said in her video if she was actually charged for her role in the fight. In her video, which was filmed outside, the young artist told her followers that the experience taught her about different relationship dynamics. She also warned her fans to steer clear of unhealthy relationships that may be similar to the one she was in.

“It was toxic. It was fun at the time, but it was very toxic,” she said. “I was young and I thought that toxic sh*t was cute, but it’s not. Do not let a [N-word] put hands on you and don’t put your hands on no [N-word].”

During her Instagram Live, Megan also confirmed again that she is a single woman after recently being linked to fellow rapper G-Eazy. Since taking the music industry by storm last year, Megan has also acknowledged her past relationship with rapper Moneybagg Yo. Although Moneybagg is the only boyfriend she had publicly confirmed, Megan has been linked to several artists and athletes in the past.