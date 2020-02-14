Wendy Williams Says Jussie Smollett’s Career Is Over, ‘He’ll Never Work Again’

Wendy Williams doesn't think the city of Chicago should bother continuing their lawsuit against disgraced actor Jussie Smollett.

It appears Jussie Smollett’s legal battles are far from over. The Empire actor was indicted earlier this week on six counts of disorderly conduct for staging his own hate crime and lying to the police about it. During a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, host Wendy Williams expressed her opinion that the city of Chicago should not even bother to continue with their lawsuit against him because his career is already over, according to Fox News.

Smollett’s alleged hate crime received so much media attention and caused so much controversy, that he became a very untrustworthy figure in the eyes of the general public. He was also removed from Empire. It’s because of this, Williams does not expect him to land another acting position anytime soon.

“His prison life has already started. He’ll never work again. Nobody cares about him. If I saw him walking down the street I’d cross to the other side. I mean, the man will never work again. Whoever hires him is going to be protested with the pickets outside. Just leave it alone, he’s done.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this case has been full of twists and turns since the incident occurred in January of 2019. Smollett told the world he’d been attacked by two men, both of them wearing MAGA hats, who were yelling racial and homophobic slurs at him. He then said the individuals poured bleach on him and tied a noose around his neck.

While the nation initially was full of support for him, parts of his story started not to add up. His description of those who attacked him was not consistent. It also seemed illogical that Smollett would have gone out in subzero temperatures in the middle of the night in downtown Chicago for a sandwich, which he described doing prior to the alleged attack.

Eventually two men, Abel and Ola Osundairo, came forward to say that Smollett had staged the attack and asked them to help fake it. They claimed the goal of the hoax was to gain media attention and benefit his career. Smollett faced 16 felony charges which were later dropped by Kim Foxx, causing an outrage.

The city of Chicago is determined to regain the time and hard work of their officers who worked hard on this case.

“We look forward to reviewing the indictment and, as we have said previously, the City stands by our original complaint seeking to recover costs for Mr. Smollett’s false statements,” they city said in a statement regarding the lawsuit.