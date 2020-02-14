Malika Haqq Confirms That She’s Single But Co-Parenting With O.T. Genasis

Malika Haqq explained her new relationship dynamic with ex and baby daddy O.T. Genasis.

The actress and best friend to Khloe Kardashian recently confirmed that the rapper is the father of her first son. Although many of her fans had suspected that she and O.T. were having a child together soon after Haqq made her announcement, she thanked her ex for making her pregnancy possible at her baby shower. Just a few days later, Haqq decided to update her 5 million Instagram followers about what was going on between the two. She confirmed that she is currently a single woman and has been throughout her pregnancy. The ATL star also shared that, while they aren’t together, O.T. has been there for her and their son the entire time.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” Haqq shared.”I’ve been single the last 8months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival.”

Haqq then expressed to her fans why it was important for her to keep the news of her baby’s father under wraps. She said her main focus was to ensure she was doing everything she could to “nurture and protect my unborn child.” She ended the lengthy message by saying her baby boy will have the best of both her and O.T., and nicknamed the child “baby Flores.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s ex’s real name is Odis Flores.

Following her post, Haqq received several comments from her family and friends, including her twin sister Khadijah Haqq. Prior to announcing her pregnancy, Haqq had shared on Instagram that she was officially a single woman. According to People, the actress and the “Everybody Mad” rapper ended their relationship after two years together. A source confirmed to the outlet that the couple’s relationship ended due to his hectic work schedule. The couple reportedly left things on good terms, and the breakup between the two was amicable at the time.

Although they have been cordial exes with one another, Haqq wanted to keep O.T. away from her public pregnancy. She did, however, promise her fans last year that she would reveal her baby’s father when she was comfortable.

“My baby was made in love and that is something that will unfold at a later date,” she explained.