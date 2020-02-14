‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Reveals What She Looks Forward To Most About Being Married

Stassi Schroeder is making a dark confession.

Stassi Schroeder is looking forward to something extremely creepy as she prepares to marry her partner of over two years, Beau Clark.

During a February 13 interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the Vanderpump Rules star was asked what marriage means to her and offered a very odd response, that was quite true to form when it comes to the persona fans have grown to known and love on the Bravo reality series.

“Honestly, the most romantic thing that I’m excited about getting married is if something ever happened to me, he would be allowed to come into the hospital room and make decisions. That’s really what I think of,” Schroeder explained.

“It’s… dark, haha! But it’s important,” she continued. “It’s like saying, “You are the one person I want to be there and make those decisions for me like that.”

Schroeder has long been known for her love of all things creepy and on the first Valentine’s Day she spent with Clark, the two of them enjoyed a murder-themed bash at Schroeder’s former apartment. Looking back on the special day, which was the same day Schroeder chose to go public with their relationship on Instagram for the first time, Schroeder said her first Valentine’s Day with Clark was her favorite one.

According to Schroeder, Clark decorated her apartment like “Bloody Valentine’s Day” and included a number of items that looked dead, including a heart, and had blood everywhere. He even put some of her hair extensions in the mess to make it look as if she had been killed.

“It was just so sweet and romantic and over the top,” she gushed.

After being asked about her worst Valentine’s Day, Schroeder said that every other Valentine’s Day was boring and went on to say that even though she has someone to share the holiday with, she believes it is the worst one. That said, she did enjoy Valentine’s Day 2019 because she arranged for her friends to go to Disneyland together.

While Schroeder and Clark aren’t getting married until later this year, they took a major step in their relationship last month as they purchased their first home together. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder and Clark settled on their new home in the Hollywood Hills in January and have been renovating the property ever since and sharing plenty of images and videos of they interior online throughout the process.

Schroeder and Clark’s new home cost a whopping $1.7 million and isn’t expected to be seen at all on Vanderpump Rules until the series’ potential ninth season.