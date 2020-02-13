Sophie Turner Seen Out Hiding Her Stomach One Day After Pregnancy Reports

Sophie Turner continues to keep fans guessing if she and Joe Jonas are really having their first baby.

The actress and her boy band hubby were spotted out together in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday, per The Daily Mail. The couple was seen wearing layered looks as they frolicked the streets together. In the photos, Jonas is leading his wife while wearing green-and-black plaid pants, a black top, a green leather jacket and a large, black puffer coat. As for Turner, the Game of Thrones alum is wearing black leggings with a gray hoodie. She then added a large brown-and-black coat for a more layered look and put on black sunglasses. She also had her blond hair styled in a messy bun for the outing.

The layered look from Turner only raised more suspicion that the actress is carrying she and Jonas’ child. The Inquisitr previously shared that the couple, who tied the knot in May 2019, might be expecting but are remaining mum about the topic. Although the two aren’t ready to share their news with the world, they have reportedly shared their joy with their loved ones. Prior to recent reports, Turner was purportedly hiding her stomach with larger-fitting clothes, which could be a sign that she and Jonas are expecting.

Turner and Jonas seemed to be in good spirits while spending quality time together. The “Only Human” singer is currently taking a break from his tour with the Jonas Brothers and is spending time with his wife. The two were seen smiling in some of the shots, and Turner reportedly enjoyed some shopping during the day.

Although they were spotted out, Turner has reportedly kept a low profile since the final season of GoT in May 2019. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the actress has been seen at a few events here and there, with Jonas by her side. Most recently, the two attended the Grammys in January, and Turner rocked a body-hugging mini dress with a ruffled skirt that showed off her legs.

While the pregnancy rumors haven’t been confirmed by the couple or their reps as yet, Turner and Jonas’ supporters know that the celebs can keep a secret. Their first wedding, which took place in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, was unannounced to the public before it took place. Jonas would later tell Bazaar that the couple had to have an impromptu wedding to legalize their marriage before tying the knot in France that June.

“We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one,” Jonas shared. “It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis, and Ring Pops.”