WWE News: Roman Reigns Would Rather Face Bray Wyatt Than Goldberg At “WrestleMania 36′

Roman Reigns believes Wyatt would be a better opponent than Goldberg.

There are still two big pay-per-view events to be put on by WWE before hitting WrestleMania 36 in early April. At the Super ShowDown later this month, Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt will put his Universal Championship on the line against a returning Bill Goldberg. While either superstar could come out on top, Roman Reigns states that he’d rather take on Wyatt over Goldberg if he were the next man to get a title shot.

WWE’s next journey to Saudi Arabia will come later this month and it will have The Fiend defending his title against Goldberg. It is expected that the winner of that match will have a title bout at WrestleMania 36, but who will walk out of “The Kingdom” as the champion?

Whoever is the title holder after Super ShowDown will have to face an opponent who will likely be decided at Elimination Chamber in March. Roman Reigns recently spoke about the possibility of him heading to WrestleMania 36 to fight for Universal Title, and he made his feelings perfectly clear.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., when it comes down to it, Reigns means no disrespect to Goldberg and feels he deserves a ton of credit. Still, he’d much rather face Bray Wyatt if the choice was his to make for a match on the grandest stage of them all.

WWE

Fans will remember that when Roman Reigns revealed his Leukemia diagnosis a couple of years ago, he was the WWE Universal Champion at the time. He had to relinquish the title as he was going to be stepping away from the ring for a while, but he never actually lost it.

Reigns commented on no-one actually taking the title from him and that he just wants it back. When it comes to who he’d rather face for it at WrestleMania 36, Reigns says that Wyatt has “busted his a** all year long,” and that he’d rather take him on.

“No offense to Goldberg, I think he’s a great performer, he’s a great Superstar, but I’m into the future right now and helping out the guys who can be in the locker room with me, and there’s no doubt that The Fiend has put a lot of work into what he’s done, but as we all have. So, like I said, it’s my time now. We’ve h ad fun with that Fun House, but it’s time to bring it home.”

It is true that Goldberg is not a regular WWE superstar and only appears sporadically for big pay-per-view events and not much more. That didn’t stop the promotion from having him win the title from Kevin Owens a couple of years ago. Roman Reigns may not even have a title match at WrestleMania 36 this year, but if he does, he’s prepared and ready to take on “The Fiend.”