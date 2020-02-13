Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Sparkly White Dress To Celebrate YouTube Channel Relaunch

The triple threat made her triumphant return to the video-sharing site with a behind-the-scenes video.

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some exciting news with her 37.8 million followers — she was relaunching her YouTube channel.

The brunette beauty celebrated the relaunch with a gorgeous video posted to Instagram. The footage contained a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the actress getting ready for the premiere of Bad Boys For Life, her latest project. In the video, Vanessa could be seen consulting with her stylist team to pick out the dress she’d wear for the event.

The video opens with the dancer trying on her premiere dress and her stylist looking in the mirror with her.

“It’s definitely the one, it’s definitely that,” he said, before stepping out of frame.

Vanessa then jokingly sang a version of “Here Comes the Bride,” probably in reference to the white color of the dress. She switched up the lyrics to fit her own purposes, cracking herself up as she did so.

The video then cut to the former Disney star modeling the garment, most likely so her stylist team could get ideas for her glam look. She could be heard saying she felt like she was “definitely having a Marilyn [Monroe] moment,” potentially another call to the dress’s color and Marilyn’s iconic white dress from The Seven Year Itch.

Fans were then treated to footage from the Bad Boys For Life premiere. It showed Vanessa walking the red carpet in the white dress seen earlier. The one-shouldered garment was covered in sequins on the bodice. The skirt consisted of a translucent white material with a high slit that extended all the way up to the triple threat’s hip. Vanessa could be seen having fun with the large amount of fabric the skirt was made from, playing with it by pulling it up and behind her as far as her arm could extend for a few photos. The dress’s fashion-forward construction came from the large amount of feathers that were added to it. The entire sleeve, neckline, and waistline were covered in large white, fluffy feathers. The accent extended partway down the skirt’s slit as well.

She kept her glam look fairly subtle, allowing the dress to take center stage. She wore her brunette locks down with loose curls. She sported a natural makeup look, wearing light eye shadow, highlighter, and a dusty pink color on her lips. She accessorized with a few rings on her fingers. She had on what looked to be strappy silver sandal-style heels as well.

The video cut to Vanessa posing on the carpet and responding to paparazzi’s calls for her attention. She then took a selfie with a fan before the camera caught her blowing a kiss to the photographers, ending the clip.

The post proved to be incredibly popular with her fans, earning her over 238,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments in the 24 hours since she uploaded the footage. Many fans took to the comments section to express their excitement over her YouTube channel coming back to life. Others declared their love for her fashion on the red carpet.