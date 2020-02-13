Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Phyllis Blackmails Chelsea, Leaving Abby Furious

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis ends up using Adam and Chance’s big Las Vegas secret to get back some of her interest in The Grand Phoenix Hotel.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) overheard Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chance (Donny Boaz) making plans to go to Vegas to take care of their problem. For months, Phyllis has tried to figure out what these two are hiding about their time together in Sin City. However, each time Phyllis has gotten close, either Adam or Chance has figured out her angle and kept her from finding out. This time, though, Phyllis is successful, and she gets the dirt on the woman that Chance and Adam are paying off.

Recently, Nick Newman actor Joshua Morrow spoke about the upcoming gala for Victor and Newman Enterprises to Soap Opera Digest, and he revealed big news for Phyllis.

After Phyllis, at long last, learns what Adam is hiding, she wastes no time in putting a plan in action. It looks like Phyllis compels Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to sell her shares in The Grand Phoenix in return for Phyllis keeping Adam’s secret. During the gala, Abby (Melissa Claire Egan) realizes that Phyllis managed to get her claws back into the hotel when Chance admits to his new girlfriend that Phyllis has dirt on Adam. Not surprisingly, Abby is furious, and she and Phyllis end up arguing about the situation. It seems like Phyllis might just use the information to leverage against Abby, too. But, the Newman heiress might not be committed enough to Chance at this point to give up her stake in the hotel.

For months, Phyllis has worked to regain her place at the hotel since it was her idea in the first place. Ever since Adam ended up pushing Phyllis out of what was to be their joint partnership, she’s looked for a way back in. For a while, she had it, but then Abby fired her. Now that Abby no longer has Chelsea as a partner, she might have a more difficult time managing Phyllis. It sounds like the hotel could end up causing a severe headache for Abby with Phyllis as her primary partner.

Nick happens to overhear the argument between his sister and his ex-wife, and he teases Phyllis about it. Somehow, that interaction leads to Phyllis later planting a passionate kiss on Nick, and a reunion between these two seems likely.