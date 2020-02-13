Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Phyllis And Nick’s Bombshell Moment

New bombshell spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that Nick and Phyllis share an unexpected moment that makes the possibility of reconciliation seem likely.

Joshua Morrow recently spilled the beans to Soap Opera Digest about an upcoming encounter between Nick and Phyllis.

During Victor’s (Eric Braeden) big gala next week, Nick (Joshua Morrow) observes Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Abby (Melissa Ordway). It is not a surprising scene since these two women haven’t seen eye to eye lately. When Abby angrily stomps away, Nick goes to talk to his ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Summer (Hunter King).

“Nick doesn’t know what’s going on except that those two have been at each other’s throats for a while,” Morrow said. “He likes to tease Phyllis, so he tells her that he’s pretty confident that whatever they were arguing about, she’s to blame. He knows who she is, and it’s not a surprise whenever she stirs up the pot with someone.”

Phyllis and Nick have been getting along lately, and they both happen to be single right now. Their foreplay has often been video games, and they’ve even managed to get together a few times recently to play a few rounds together. Plus, they are both worried about Summer and her involvement with Kyle (Michael Mealor) so soon after his and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) ended.

The stars have started aligning for Nick and Phyllis to get back together. He seems to be over the fact that Phillis testified against Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) when all four women stood accused of causing J.T. Hellstrom’s (Thad Luckinbill) demise. Phyllis seems ready and willing to try again with her ex. At the gala, Phyllis shocks Nick by walking up to him and kissing him passionately. It looks like Nick must kiss Phyllis back, too.

“It does surprise him, but I think he’s more intrigued by it than anything,” teased Morrow. “Nick and Phyllis love to flirt with each other, but I think the possibility of something happening between them becomes a lot more steeped in reality at this point.”

With Sharon fighting breast cancer and leaning heavily on Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) choosing Adam (Mark Grossman), Nick is ready to move forward with the possibility of love. He hasn’t had a lasting romance in quite some time. Although things have historically gone poorly between Phyllis and Nick, they have certainly had a good time when things went well.