‘My 600-LB Life’ Joyce Del Viscovo Update: See What Happened After 758-Pound Woman Left The Program

Joyce Del Viscovo came onto My 600-LB Life in need of a major overhaul in her life, but viewers of the TLC docu-series saw mostly a difficult journey for the 44-year-old woman.

By the time she came to the show seeking help, Joyce had lost her mobility and had to shut down the day care center she operated. With her health and her life at risk, Joyce was hoping that the intensive weight-loss program from renowned bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan would bring the changes she needed. In a clip shared by TLC on YouTube, Joyce admitted that she was stuck in a destructive cycle and that those caring for her were only enabling her addiction to food.

“I know my family and Dawn are all worried about me too and they don’t think I’m gonna make it much longer. But just like me they keep doing what they’ve been doing and help me eat this stuff I’m not supposed to have now… I almost kind of have the attitude of like ‘duh, I don’t get this big eating small amounts so why would you expect me to do so?’ So I just want to say, you know. ‘shut up and give me the food and then leave if you have a problem with it.'”

As Distractify noted, Joyce is one of the largest people ever to be featured on the show. She weighs 758 pounds and stands at 4-foot-11, giving her a BMI of close to 160 (as the report noted, a normal BMI is between 18 and 25). But despite the dire situation, Joyce was unable to make it through Dr. Now’s program, dropping out after initially losing close to 150 pounds and then gaining back close to 60 again. Patients are required to stick to a diet of 1,200 calories and lose enough weight on their own before undergoing weight-loss surgery, and Joyce slipped out of the program.

The unsatisfying ending to the My 600-LB Life episode will leave many fans looking for updates from Joyce, but it appears that there aren’t much signs of her progress. Joyce does have a publicly listed Facebook page but has not provided any updates or pictures of potential weight loss. The page did say that she is living in Houston, where Dr. Now is based, so there could be some hope that she may find her way back into the program or stay committed to losing weight.

There is a chance that fans may see more of Joyce after her time on My 600-LB Life. The show’s official page frequently adds updates from people who appeared, showing off any progress they have made since the cameras stopped rolling.