Olivia Jade Spotted Partying With Kylie Jenner Days After The Release Of Alleged Fake Crew Resume

Olivia Jade was all smiles while hanging out with Kylie Jenner and the rest of her crew.

Despite her family’s legal woes, Olivia Jade Giannulli was able to escape the drama for a bit earlier this week and spend a night out with some of her A-list friends. Among those in attendance was makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. Olivia and Jenner were celebrating a friend’s lingerie collaboration with the brand Oh Polly by enjoying a group dinner at Catch LA in West Hollywood, California, according to Page Six.

Victoria Villarroel, Jenner’s friend and former assistant, was the person being celebrated at this event. In addition to Olivia and Jenner, she was accompanied by Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. It was clearly a festive event, several of the girls seen holding shots of alcohol. Olivia showed off her figure in a black dress with a matching leather jacket. She wore her dark hair down in loose waves.

While Jenner and her crew appear to be welcoming Olivia into the group with open arms, she and her family are not exactly popular in the eyes of the media right now due to her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s, alleged involvement in he college admissions scandal. Next month it will have been a year since the pair with both indicted for allegedly using bribery to gain Olivia and her sister Isabella a spot at the University of Southern California.

They have been accused of paying $500,000 to the admitted mastermind of the scheme, Rick Singer, in order to secure the spot and even falsely presented the girls as crew recruits. Just days ago, the official allegedly fake crew resume used for one of the girls was released publicly, As The Inquisitr previously reported. The first name on the document was redacted.

The document raves about the applicant’s skills and lists her many accomplishments in the sport, including “awareness, organization, direction and steering.”

One section details the many competitions the applicant had participated in and won, dating back several years. Nevertheless, neither Isabella nor Olivia is known to have participated in the sport. It is believed that Loughlin and her husband worked with Singer, who in turn worked with an official at The University of Southern California to put together the application. There have also been claims that the couple took staged photos of their daughters, but those have never been released publicly. Inside sources say Loughlin intends to play the “ignorance card” when this case goes to trial.

“Their attorneys think it’s going to look as if they didn’t know it was a bribe,” the inside source said.