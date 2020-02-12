‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Nick Asks Phyllis To Stay

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, February 12 shows Rey taking Kyle to task over breaking up with Lola while she relives the good times with Kyle. Plus, Nick warns Phyllis against going to Las Vegas, and Billy helps Amanda scream.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) decided to celebrate Ripley’s (Christian Keyes) arrest by heading to the roof. Billy felt like he needed to shout at the top of his lungs to declare his freedom. Amanda decided to join him, and they both screamed. When it was over, Amanda thanked Billy for helping her find her voice. Amanda admitted that she’s ready to roar in a new way now. Later, at Crimson Lights, Rey brought Ripley to see Amanda, and she told him she wasn’t pressing charges, but she asked him to leave Genoa City and forget that she exists. Then Amanda gave Ripley a one-way ticket home. However, when Amanda was out of earshot, Ripley mused that Amanda isn’t as strong as she thinks she is.

At her apartment, Lola (Sasha Calle) taped up boxes of Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) things, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) showed up. He gave Lola some practical advice about divorce being hard. After all, Rey’s been through it recently. Rey also joked that if Arturo (Jason Canela) were there, they would go bust Kyle’s head. Lola told Rey she planned to go visit their mother, and she invited him along. However, Rey said he was too busy to go, which made Lola concerned that something else is wrong, but Rey reassured her.

Later, Rey ran into Kyle on the Crimson Lights patio, and Rey went off on Kyle for being with Lola while he wanted Summer (Hunter King). Rey said that Kyle is a selfish, entitled dirtbag. Before that, Summer and Kyle had coffee inside, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) called, hoping that Summer hadn’t stayed the night with Kyle. Summer reassured her mother that she is okay. Later, Nick (Joshua Morrow) walked in, and he complained that Kyle is still married to Lola. Summer let her dad know that she and Kyle are going to be together, and she promised to protect her heart.

Kyle knocked on the apartment door, and Lola answered. They decided to get a quick divorce, and Kyle said he wasn’t going to lie about the night before. Lola admitted that all hope died when he slept with Summer. After Kyle left, Lola flashed back on the good times they’d had together. Later at Jabot, Kyle told Summer what Rey had said, and he wondered if Rey was right. Kyle felt awful for hurting both Summer and Lola. Summer shrugged it off and said their timing is right now.

Phyllis and Billy ran into each other at The Grand Phoenix. They chatted a bit about life, and then Nick came in. He wasn’t happy to hear that Phyllis planned to follow Chance (Donny Boaz) and Adam (Mark Grossman) to Vegas. He asked her not to go, but Phyllis insisted.